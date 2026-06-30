Do not pay to 'Unblock' your device: Government warns against Fake Cyber Crime websites

New Delhi:

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, just sounded the alarm: scammers are building fake versions of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, trying to trick people into handing over cash or sensitive information.

What’s happening?

When people rush to report a cybercrime, these fraudsters catch them off guard by setting up bogus websites that almost perfectly mimic the government’s real portal. Once you’re there, they’ll push you to pay fees or enter your personal details—often claiming your phone or computer is blocked due to “security issues".

These phishy sites show up the payment options and demand you pay to 'unblock' your device.

The government's suggestion

The government made it clear that it will never ask you to pay money to unlock your device, especially not through a pop-up, random website, or sketchy link. If you get a message like this, do not panic. Scammers thrive on scaring people into quick decisions.

How are they catching victims?

It usually starts with a simple Google search—stuff like “Cyber Crime Portal” or “Report Cyber Fraud". Crooks set up fake sites with similar names and layouts, so you click the wrong link. Next thing you know, they are asking for payments, your bank info, or other sensitive data. That’s how you wind up a victim of financial fraud or identity theft.

The I4C shared a few steps to help you steer clear of these scams:

Always type “cybercrime.gov.in” directly in your browser. Don’t trust search results.

Ignore any messages claiming your device is blocked and demanding payment.

Never believe pop-ups or links that ask for money in the name of government services.

Double-check website addresses before entering your details.

Report any suspicious websites through the “Check & Report” feature on the real Cyber Crime Portal.

If suspect anything fishy, report immediately!

If you suspect fraud, act fast. Report it right away. Call the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or file a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in. The sooner you report, the better your chances of stopping thieves and recovering your money.

We all know that the scammers are not slowing down. They keep inventing clever phishing schemes designed to look official.