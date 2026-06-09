Apple unveils Siri AI, iOS 27 and major Apple Intelligence upgrades at WWDC 2026

New Delhi:

The WWDC 2026 event was a huge success for Apple, which took place in the US yesterday. Just to start with, this year’s event was Tim Cook’s last WWDC keynote before he hands things off to John Ternus in September 2026. That alone made the whole thing feel like a milestone, but the real news was all about AI.

Siri AI gets a complete overhaul

Apple unveiled a reimagined Siri, powered by a new AI architecture it built with Google using Gemini models. Siri AI now lives in its own app and works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, CarPlay, and even Vision Pro. It is way more conversational, gets personal context better, and can sync your chats through iCloud. There is also improved Visual Intelligence, so Siri understands what’s on your screen and can give you relevant info—kind of like visual search, but Apple-style.

Customising Siri is easier, too. You pick speaking speeds and tweak voices and accents, and you can even type to Siri instead of talking. Right now, Siri AI launches in English. Other languages are coming soon.

Apple Intelligence expands across the ecosystem

Apple did not stop there, as the new Apple Intelligence features touch tonnes of the company’s core apps. Safari’s smarter—now you can manage tabs, fix compromised passwords with one tap, and even get suggested replies to messages. Apple Intelligence tracks contextual stuff across apps, so it knows what you’re doing and offers suggestions, like making calendar events from conversations or noticing price drops online.

Some cool health updates: Cycle Tracking in the Health app finally covers menopause and perimenopause. Phone, Messages, Photos, Safari—these all get deeper AI integration. The Home app can now generate camera notifications that actually mean something and combines footage from a bunch of cameras into one timeline. Developers get new APIs and image generation tools, plus support for third-party AI models thanks to Core AI.

Apple doubled down on privacy, AI requests happen through a mix of on-device intelligence and Private Cloud Compute, so your data stays yours.

Image playground and Photos receive AI boost

Image Playground is getting smarter, too. Now you can make high-quality images from a prompt- lock screens, iMessage backgrounds, and contact posters, all powered by AI. Apple promises your personal photos won’t be used to train its models.

The Photos app got Reframe, Expand, and an upgraded Clean Up tool. Reframe lets you shift the camera view inside any photo. Expand changes aspect ratios or adds more to a scene, and Clean Up zaps unwanted stuff from your pics more effectively.

iOS 27 brings faster performance and more customisation

iOS 27 is coming to every iPhone that runs iOS 26, including the iPhone 11 series. Apple says apps launch up to 30 per cent faster, new photos hit the app 70 per cent quicker, and AirDrop speeds are up 80 per cent. The Liquid Glass design language gets more flexible: you decide if you want that effect everywhere or just stick to a tinted look.

Other iOS 27 improvements?

Better Wi-Fi and cellular handoff, smarter search, iCloud Shared Albums support for Android and Windows friends, customisable AirPods EQ, and Maps now offer enhanced Flyover experiences.

macOS Golden Gate announced

Now, macOS Golden Gate is official. Visuals have gotten a facelift: updated toolbars, bigger sidebars, rounded window corners, and fresh app icons. Siri AI is baked into Spotlight Search, you can ask questions, analyse files, and open up focused search windows. There’s also a Siri input in file context menus.

Apple’s tightening parental controls. Child accounts now have stricter approval steps and safer defaults for young users.

Overall, this WWDC shows AI is now core to Apple's ecosystem. Everything’s smarter – phones, laptops, watches, even your home – all while keeping privacy and security centre stage.