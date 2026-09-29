Oppo launches K14 Plus with huge 8000mAh battery, Dimensity 7360 Max and more

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand from China, has launched the new K14 Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The new handset comes with three variants to pick from at a starting price of Rs 29,999.
Price and variants
The new K14 Plus will be available in three variants in India:
- The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs. 29,999
- Another variant features 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 32,999
- The topmost variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 35,999.
- The phone will be available in two colour options: Solar Orange or Star White.
Sales timeline
Sales for the smartphone will start from October 8 onwards, and people who are looking forward to buying the device can buy it from the Flipkart store, as well as from Oppo’s official e-store. Those who make their purchase on the first day will get an Rs. 4,000 instant bank discount, along with 6 months of no-cost EMI.
Display
The new K14 Plus comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which supports 2,772 × 1,272 pixel resolution along with 144Hz refresh rate which is claimed to be good for gaming and social media surfing.
Processor, RAM and storage
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and further paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
For photography, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel main shooter (f/1.8) with 2-axis OIS, and another is a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the device features a 16MP front camera (with f/2.4 aperture).
Huge battery for long usage
The biggest highlight of the device is the massive 8,000mAh battery, which could last for more than a day. It further comes with 45W fast charging and reverse charging support to juice up other gadgets at 10W speed. You will not be looking for a charger anytime soon.
Operating system and security
The phone runs on ColorOS 16 (based on the Android 16 operating system); the new Oppo K14 Plus features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It further comes with solid durability, with IP69K rating, along with an aluminium frame to give it a sturdy look.
Overall, the smartphone weighs 207 grams and measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.4mm.
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