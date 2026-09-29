Oppo launches K14 Plus with huge 8000mAh battery, Dimensity 7360 Max and more

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand from China, has launched the new K14 Plus smartphone in the Indian market. The new handset comes with three variants to pick from at a starting price of Rs 29,999.

Price and variants

The new K14 Plus will be available in three variants in India:

The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs. 29,999

Another variant features 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 32,999

The topmost variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 35,999.

The phone will be available in two colour options: Solar Orange or Star White.

Sales timeline

Sales for the smartphone will start from October 8 onwards, and people who are looking forward to buying the device can buy it from the Flipkart store, as well as from Oppo’s official e-store. Those who make their purchase on the first day will get an Rs. 4,000 instant bank discount, along with 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Display

The new K14 Plus comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which supports 2,772 × 1,272 pixel resolution along with 144Hz refresh rate which is claimed to be good for gaming and social media surfing.

Processor, RAM and storage

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and further paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel main shooter (f/1.8) with 2-axis OIS, and another is a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the device features a 16MP front camera (with f/2.4 aperture).

Huge battery for long usage

The biggest highlight of the device is the massive 8,000mAh battery, which could last for more than a day. It further comes with 45W fast charging and reverse charging support to juice up other gadgets at 10W speed. You will not be looking for a charger anytime soon.

Operating system and security

The phone runs on ColorOS 16 (based on the Android 16 operating system); the new Oppo K14 Plus features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It further comes with solid durability, with IP69K rating, along with an aluminium frame to give it a sturdy look.

Overall, the smartphone weighs 207 grams and measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.4mm.

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