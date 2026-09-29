Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026 design leaked ahead of launch: Check what’s new

New Delhi:

Amazon is reportedly preparing to launch the new Fire TV Stick 4K soon (timeline unspecified by the time of writing). A number of marketing renders have been floating online, tipping about the early peek at how the device and remote could change.

As per the image published by WinFuture, it was shown that Amazon could come up with a more square-type design for it’s Fire TV Stick 4K. It further gives a noticeable makeover to the remote as well. However, Amazon has not yet confirmed the launch timelines.

New design leaked online

As per the recent leaks, it was showcased that the upcoming Fire TV Stick 4K takes on a more rectangular and angular look. It is indeed still the same stick-style shape, which could simply be plugged into any HDMI port of a sleek TV hanging on your wall. But let me mention that the leaked photo suggests the stick has a flatter look when compared to the predecessor.

It also looks a little compact when compared to the earlier versions which are currently on the market. Talking about the features like the storage, processor and connectivity, no details have surfaced yet (by the time of writing).

New remote with new Fire TV Stick 4K

As per the leaked image, the remote is something that has really changed. It looks like the remote has a flatter upper section and a curved bottom that makes it look boxier than before.

Amazon seem to have changed the button layout as well. Like, the shortcut buttons for popular streaming services will be placed on the deck of the remote. The company have switched the Alexa button to the top right. There are also multiple talks about the backlit Home button with an animated design, which certainly helps you to navigate when you are using your remote in a dark room.

Software and OS: Not revealed yet!

So far, the details about the software are still under the hood, and people are expecting it to run on Fire OS. Just to recall, the recent Fire TV Stick 4K Select debuted last year (2025) in India, which was running on Vega OS. That device supports 4K Ultra HD streaming, HDR10+, and all the big services from leading OTTs like Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5 and more, which are further powered by a quad-core chip and Vega OS. The user can connect through the HDMI with support for HDCP 2.2.

Currently, Amazon has not shared any official details about the upcoming Fire TV Stick 4K.

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