HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G launched under Rs 15000 with huge battery and 64MP camera and more

HMD, a budget smartphone brand, has launched the new Vibe 2 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The main highlight of the new handset is the battery, as the device comes with a 6000mAh battery, along with a 64MP Sony camera. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and it further runs on the Android 16 operating system.
Price, discount and variants
- The handset is priced at Rs 15,999, and as a launch discount, the device is available at Rs 14,999.
- The handset will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.
- The higher variant of Vibe 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999.
Talking about the colour options, the device will be available in three options:
- Silver Mist
- Aqua Green
- Cosmic Purple
Specifications of Vibe 2 Pro 5G
- Vibe 2 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display
- The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
- The device comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM
- The phone supports 128GB storage.
- The smartphone runs on the Android 16 operating system, which comes with 2 years of major updates and security patches.
- Talking about the camera, the handset supports a dual rear camera setup, with a 64MP Sony IMX682 shooter, which is paired with a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the device supports a 13MP selfie camera.
22 Indian languages
HMD also comes with the Indus AI model, that supports 22 Indian languages. Also, for an extra layer of safety, the device comes with a preloaded Sanchar Saathi app.
Long battery life
The main highlight of the newly launched Vibe 2 Pro 5G budget smartphone from HMD is the battery. The smartphone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery, which supports a 33W fast charging.
For connectivity, the device comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C for your connections, and the classic 3.5mm headphone jack makes a return, without the need for any adapters. The handset is protected by an IP64 rating, so it can handle dust and a few splashes now and then.
ALSO READ:
HMD Pro India launch confirmed: New smartphone coming soon to Flipkart
HMD Vibe 2 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display at Rs. 10999
HMD Terra M rugged phone announced with 10-day battery, MDM support and IP69K rating