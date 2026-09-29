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HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G launched under Rs 15000 with huge battery and 64MP camera and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Published: ,Updated:

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G supports a 6000mAh battery, a 64MP Sony camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and Android 16. The phone is available at a starting price of Rs 15,999, but a launch discount brings the effective starting price down to Rs 14,999 as a launch offer.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G
HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Image Source : HMD
New Delhi:

HMD, a budget smartphone brand, has launched the new Vibe 2 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The main highlight of the new handset is the battery, as the device comes with a 6000mAh battery, along with a 64MP Sony camera. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and it further runs on the Android 16 operating system. 

Price, discount and variants

  • The handset is priced at Rs 15,999, and as a launch discount, the device is available at Rs 14,999.
  • The handset will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.
  • The higher variant of Vibe 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999.

Talking about the colour options, the device will be available in three options:

  • Silver Mist
  • Aqua Green
  • Cosmic Purple

Specifications of Vibe 2 Pro 5G

  • Vibe 2 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display
  • The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
  • The device comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM
  • The phone supports 128GB storage.
  • The smartphone runs on the Android 16 operating system, which comes with 2 years of major updates and security patches.
  • Talking about the camera, the handset supports a dual rear camera setup, with a 64MP Sony IMX682 shooter, which is paired with a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the device supports a 13MP selfie camera.

22 Indian languages

HMD also comes with the Indus AI model, that supports 22 Indian languages. Also, for an extra layer of safety, the device comes with a preloaded Sanchar Saathi app.

Long battery life

The main highlight of the newly launched Vibe 2 Pro 5G budget smartphone from HMD is the battery. The smartphone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery, which supports a 33W fast charging.

For connectivity, the device comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C for your connections, and the classic 3.5mm headphone jack makes a return, without the need for any adapters. The handset is protected by an IP64 rating, so it can handle dust and a few splashes now and then.

 

ALSO READ:

HMD Pro India launch confirmed: New smartphone coming soon to Flipkart

HMD Vibe 2 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display at Rs. 10999

HMD Terra M rugged phone announced with 10-day battery, MDM support and IP69K rating

 

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