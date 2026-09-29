HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G launched under Rs 15000 with huge battery and 64MP camera and more

New Delhi:

HMD, a budget smartphone brand, has launched the new Vibe 2 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The main highlight of the new handset is the battery, as the device comes with a 6000mAh battery, along with a 64MP Sony camera. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and it further runs on the Android 16 operating system.

Price, discount and variants

The handset is priced at Rs 15,999, and as a launch discount, the device is available at Rs 14,999.

The handset will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The higher variant of Vibe 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999.

Talking about the colour options, the device will be available in three options:

Silver Mist

Aqua Green

Cosmic Purple

Specifications of Vibe 2 Pro 5G

Vibe 2 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The device comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM

The phone supports 128GB storage.

The smartphone runs on the Android 16 operating system, which comes with 2 years of major updates and security patches.

Talking about the camera, the handset supports a dual rear camera setup, with a 64MP Sony IMX682 shooter, which is paired with a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the device supports a 13MP selfie camera.

22 Indian languages

HMD also comes with the Indus AI model, that supports 22 Indian languages. Also, for an extra layer of safety, the device comes with a preloaded Sanchar Saathi app.

Long battery life

The main highlight of the newly launched Vibe 2 Pro 5G budget smartphone from HMD is the battery. The smartphone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery, which supports a 33W fast charging.

For connectivity, the device comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C for your connections, and the classic 3.5mm headphone jack makes a return, without the need for any adapters. The handset is protected by an IP64 rating, so it can handle dust and a few splashes now and then.

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