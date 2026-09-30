IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE score: Shai Hope completes half-century after Campbell's ton

Team India takes on the West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides meet at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue put forth a brilliant showing in the first ODI, as India won the game by eight wickets to take the lead in the series. It is worth noting that the West Indies came in to bat first and posted a total of 295 runs in the first innings of the game, thanks to a century by Justin Greaves. However, in chasing down the target, the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli impressed, scoring a century each and taking India towards a marvellous victory.

Many eyes will be set upon Rohit Sharma after his early dismissal in the first ODI; many will expect an improved performance from the veteran batter, and it could be interesting to see how he fares as India takes on the West Indies in the second ODI of the series.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes