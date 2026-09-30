Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE score: Shai Hope completes half-century after Campbell's ton
 Live now

IND vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE score: Shai Hope completes half-century after Campbell's ton

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

The Indian team takes on the West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The teams met in Guwahati for the clash, with India coming in to bowl first after winning the toss. The side would hope for a good showing with the ball in the first innings.

India cricket
India cricket Image Source : PTI

Team India takes on the West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides meet at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue put forth a brilliant showing in the first ODI, as India won the game by eight wickets to take the lead in the series. It is worth noting that the West Indies came in to bat first and posted a total of 295 runs in the first innings of the game, thanks to a century by Justin Greaves. However, in chasing down the target, the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli impressed, scoring a century each and taking India towards a marvellous victory. 

Many eyes will be set upon Rohit Sharma after his early dismissal in the first ODI; many will expect an improved performance from the veteran batter, and it could be interesting to see how he fares as India takes on the West Indies in the second ODI of the series. 

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 2nd ODI updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 4:30 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    250 up!

    250 runs have been crossed here by India. 31.4 overs have passed here. The Indian team is getting desperate for wickets now. 

  • 4:23 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    19 overs left!

    31 overs have passsed and the West Indies are on a score of 244-2. Hope and Jangoo are well set on the crease, on scores of 72* and 47* here.

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    200 up!

    200 runs have been crossed by the Windies here. After 26 overs, the score reads 207-2.

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    50 up for Hope!

    Shai Hope is looking brilliant here. Completes his half-century; West Indies now 188-2 after 23.5 overs.

  • 3:34 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Dropped!

    Virat Kohli drops a catch over his head, which looked easy, but Kohli failed to judge. West Indies now 156-2 after 19.3 overs.

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GONE!

    Brar takes the big fish! Campbell departs on a score of 101 runs, shortly after completing his century! West Indies lose their second wicket on a score of 147 runs. 

  • 3:22 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    CENTURY!

    John Campbell completes a century in 65 deliveries. West Indies now 145-1 after 17.2 overs!

  • 3:04 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Campbell brilliance in Guwahati

    Campbell has been exceptional for West Indies here. On a score of 82* runs in 50 delvieries, rapidly approaching his century here.

  • 2:41 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    50 up for Campbell!

    Campbell is on fire here, completes his half-century in 29 deliveries! West Indies' score reads 77-1 after 7.4 overs.

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Campbell on fire!

    What an over for the West Indies, Campbell has hit Prasidh Krishna for three fours and a six in the 7th over. West Indies now 70-1 after 7 overs.

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    1 down!

    An exceptional catch by Naman Dhir and India get the first wicket here! Keacy Carty departs on a score of nine runs. West Indies lose their first wicket on 37.

  • 2:13 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Cambpell looking solid

    West Indies are hoping for a good start to the game here. After 2.4 overs, the score reads 16-0.

  • 2:01 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Live action begins!

    Prasidh Krishna bowls the first over for India, the Men in Blue in search of an early wicket here!

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shubman GIll say at the toss?

    "We're gonna bowl first. [On the Guwahati surface and the extra grass compared to the previous venue] Yeah, a bit more grass, and looks a little bit patchy at times. So I think there'll be a little bit more for the fast bowlers initially. [On whether he was happy with India's performance in the last game] Yeah, definitely. I think it was, after being put under pressure in the first 20-25 overs, the way we came back was really good," Shubman Gill said at the toss. 

  • 1:40 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

    West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

     

  • 1:34 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Auqib Nabi gets his debut!

    Auqib Nabi gets his debut, set to play his first ODI for the Indian team. He comes in the place of Nitish Kumar Reddy!

  • 1:32 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss in Guwahati, and skipper Shubman Gill has opted to bowl first once more!

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss time soon!

    The toss is slated to be held at 1:30 PM, and it could be an important toss to win for the two sides here!

  • 1:20 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and the West Indies! The teams meet at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati clash, and both sides will hope for a good showing.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
India Cricket West Indies Cricket Ind Vs Wi
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\