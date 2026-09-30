Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where does India stand after winning its 10th gold?

The Indian contingent seems to have turned it around at the Asian Games 2026. Despite a subpar start to the event for the nation, the Indian team has been superb in the last few days, and the beginning of September 30th has been incredible for India.

It is interesting to note that the 7th gold for India came as the women’s compound archery team defeated China in the summit clash of the event. Furthermore, the mixed archery team impressed with their performance as well, winning the gold as they defeated South Korea to win India's 8th gold medal.

Furthermore, India added its ninth gold medal; the mixed trap shooting team also won a gold medal, as the duo of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai put forth an incredible performance to bring home India's ninth gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Notably, Neeru Dhanda has been incredible at the Asian Games 2026. She had already won the individual gold medal in the women's trap event; she also went on to win gold in the mixed team trap and had also secured a silver medal in the women's team trap.

Additionally, the men's compound archery team put forth a marvellous showing as well. Defeating China in a closely fought final to bring home the Indian contingent's 10th gold medal at the Games.

India's medal tally

Notably, with India's compound archery victory, the nation secured its 59th medal at the Asian Games 2026. With 10 golds, 21 silvers, and 28 bronze medals, India has climbed to 7th place in the medal tally, surpassing the scores of Kazakhstan, North Korea, Malaysia, and many others.

Furthermore, several more medals can be expected from the country. Interestingly, the Indian men's cricket team is currently participating, and many are expecting a gold medal from the side. Furthermore, the men's squash team has made it to the event's semi-finals, assuring yet another medal for the country. It could be interesting to see whether, or not, the squash team can work their way into the final and potentially bring home yet another gold for India at the games.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total medals 1 China 149 66 53 268 2 Japan 45 74 71 190 3 South Korea 24 28 47 99 4 Uzbekistan 14 17 17 48 5 Thailand 12 10 12 34 6 Bahrain 11 5 4 20 7 India 10 21 29 60 8 Iran 10 16 12 38 9 Kazakhstan 9 14 30 53 10 North Korea 7 5 7 19

Also Read:

India clinches gold in men's compound archery event, defeats China in thrilling final