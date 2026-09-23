HMD Pro India launch confirmed: New smartphone coming soon to Flipkart

New Delhi:

HMD is reportedly working on bringing a new smartphone in the Indian market, and the company seems to be already building some buzz on social media. Their latest teaser on X (formerly known as Twitter) gives us a glimpse of the upcoming handset's back and makes it clear that it will be sold on Flipkart.

They have not dropped the official name yet, but the teaser strongly hints at 'HMD Pro'. And if you try to decode, it will look like they want cameras to steal the show this time.

HMD Pro teaser reveals camera design

A teaser surfaced on the social media website with a tagline—“Pro is about to focus on one thing: your Vibe”.

It hints towards an upcoming device, highlighting the rear panel and camera module. The 13-second video shared on the official social media page of HMD has shown a silver rear panel with rounded edges and a dual-camera setup stacked vertically.

There are two large circular cameras sitting one under the other inside a rounded rectangular camera module, and just below the top lens, a smaller circle probably houses the LED flash.

New HMD phone coming to Flipkart

As for availability, the phone is labelled “Coming Soon,” and HMD’s confirmed you’ll find it on Flipkart. The launch seems to be timed with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, but don’t expect a launch date or pricing just yet—the company’s still quiet on those details.

The word “Vibe” in the teaser has sparked some talk that this phone could connect to HMD’s Vibe lineup. But for now, there’s no official word on whether it is part of that series.

Price and variants: Expectations

To put things in perspective, HMD previously launched the Vibe 2 5G in India for Rs 10,999.

That device packed a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Unisoc processor, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor.

You also get an 8MP selfie camera, IP64 certification for dust and splash resistance, and comes with a 6,000mAh battery which is fuether accompanied by an 18W fast charging.

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