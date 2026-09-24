Nokia 3210 4G now available at Rs 4,299: 2MP camera, 1450mAh battery and classic Snake game

New Delhi:

The Nokia 3210 4G feature phone just received a price cut in India, and now it is selling for Rs 4,299, down from its original Rs 5,299 price tag. If you are someone who wants a no-fuss phone or need a backup, then this could be a good option. You will not get the latest apps or fancy cameras, but you get classic Nokia toughness mixed with a few modern touches: 4G connectivity, USB Type-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0.

You will find the deal on the HMD website, and if you would rather not pay all at once, there are EMI options starting at Rs 716 monthly. You can use UPI or any major bank card at checkout. So, the device is so economical that you can buy the device easily and keep it away from the social media and regular pinging hassle.

Nokia 3210 4G: Specifications

The feature phone sports a small 2.4-inch QVGA display (reminds you of the good old-school time) and no touchscreen hassle. You get actual buttons (earlier called as keypad), so if you are tired of smudging up a glass screen, this feels like a nice throwback.

Out back, there is a basic 2MP camera with an LED flash, just enough for quick snaps – do not expect Instagram-level shots.

Battery life: Long and strong

Backed by a 1,450 mAh battery, the Nokia 3210 4G makes it easy to swap if needed. The company said that the user will get around 10 hours of talktime

Connectivity

Even when you are using 2-SIMs with 4G connectivity. The phone supports dual SIMs and Bluetooth 5.0 and has a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.

It covers GSM, WCDMA, and LTE Cat 1 networks.

Entertainment is simple but solid, as it comes with an MP3 player, FM radio (wired and wireless modes), and not to forget, the classic Snake game.

Storage starts at 128MB (with 64MB RAM), but you can pop in a microSD card and expand the storage by up to 32GB more.

Colour options:

The feature phone comes in three colour options- Y2K Gold, Grunge Black or Scuba Blue. This feature phone certainly is a no-stress, reliable for calls and SMS, and nostalgic enough to make you have an easy life.

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