Xiaomi 18 Pro series launched with dual 200MP cameras and up to 8500mAh battery

New Delhi:

Xiaomi just unveiled the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in the China market, which are claimed to be the powerhouse models to their flagship lineup. The company kept the unique rear secondary display that fans loved from earlier models, but these new phones crank things up with better processors, cameras, and even bigger batteries.

Both devices sport triple rear cameras featuring not one, but two 200MP sensors. The Pro Max steps it up with a huge 8,500mAh battery—enough juice to keep you going all day and then some. Xiaomi ships both models with its latest HyperOS 4, built on Android 17.

Xiaomi 18 Pro series: Price and availability

The Xiaomi 18 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 86,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top configuration—16GB RAM with 1TB—comes in at CNY 8,999 (about Rs 1.29 lakh), and there's even a transparent version for CNY 9,999.

The Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999 (about Rs 1 lakh) for 12GB + 256GB. For the best specs—16GB RAM and 1TB storage—you're looking at CNY 9,999, with a transparent edition priced at CNY 10,999. Both models are available in Black, Ice Peach Pink, Starry Blue, and White.

Rear display is a major highlight

One of the standout features is the rear display- which is certainly rare. The new 18 Pro will come with a 2.7-inch AMOLED display, while the Pro Max has a slightly larger 2.9-inch version.

The display comes with 120Hz refresh rates and claims to reach the stunning 4,000 nits peak brightness. They are not just for show, but you can actually use the rear cameras for selfies to have better quality photos and have a new mode of interaction with the device. Talking about the front displays, the device also comes with a privacy feature that restricts viewing angles, so nosy neighbours cannot peek at your screen.

2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Under the hood, Xiaomi packed the 18 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The Pro Max gets an even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Both are built on a cutting-edge 2nm process and can clock up to 5GHz. You get up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, so multitasking should not be a problem.

Dual 200MP rear cameras

For photography, both models are loaded with a 200MP main shooter with OIS, a 200MP periscope telephoto with OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front camera. The handset further supports up to 8K at 30fps recording.

Up to 8,500mAh battery with 100W charging

The battery is another headline. The 18 Pro comes with a 7,000mAh battery; the Pro Max blows past that with 8,500mAh. Both support 100W wired charging, 50W wireless, and 27W wired reverse charging.

For connectivity, the device will come with 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C, NavIC and a suite of satellite navigation options.

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