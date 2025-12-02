HMD XploraOne coming soon: Child-safe phone with calling, texting and GPS tracking HMD Global has teased the launch of its new kid-focused phone, the HMD XploraOne, developed in partnership with wearable brand Xplora. Designed as a child-safe first phone, it supports calling, texting, location tracking, and essential apps—without internet access or social media.

New Delhi:

HMD Global is working on bringing a new smartphone which is made especially for kids. Named HMD XploraOne, it is made in collaboration with Xplora, a brand which is known for its wearables designed for kids. The XploraOne should reach select markets worldwide soon. A dedicated page meant for the phone is already live on Xplora's site, which invites users to sign up to get special pre-sale offers, thus suggesting that the phone might hit the market earlier than expected.

A phone built for kids: Safe, simple and controlled

The HMD XploraOne is positioned as a safe, distraction-free device intended for kids getting their first phone. It focuses on basic communication features such as calling and texting, while avoiding access to the internet, social media apps, and other platforms that can expose young users to unsafe content.

The device comes with both front and rear cameras for basic photography, besides the essential preloaded apps such as a calculator, gallery, and calendar. The listing also shows a physical navigation button at the front and another button on top, probably designed to make usage easier for younger users.

The main feature of XploraOne is the parental control system: parents can add or remove contacts, block them, and track their child's movement thanks to the built-in location tracking features. In this sense, the XploraOne falls into the category of secure kids' phones where safety beats entertainment.

Specifications leaked ahead of the official launch

While the official specs are yet to be revealed by HMD, the tipster @smashx_60 posted detailed information on the upcoming phone.

As per the leaks, the HMD XploraOne might come with a 3.2-inch QVGA IPS display with a 2.5D curved coating, making it safe for rough handling for kids. The handset further comes with a 2MP rear shooter and a 0.3MP front shooter – making the device support basic photography and video call features – to capture everything which kids would like to capture.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Unisoc T127 chipset and will be coupled with 64MB of RAM, along with 128MB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD.

The handset will be backed by a 2,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging, an upgrade rarely seen in devices designed for children.

The phone may also come rated IP52 for dust and splash resistance. For connectivity, the options could include Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, FM radio, and even support for Gemini AI. Colour variants tipped so far include Charcoal and Cyan Blue. More information on pricing and availability will come soon, as HMD prepares for the official reveal.