Vivo S2 FE India launch tipped alongside Vivo V80: Check expected price and specs

New Delhi:

Vivo might launch the S2 FE in India on October 6, possibly sharing the spotlight with the upcoming Vivo V80. A fresh leak has unleashed some details about what to expect: a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chip, 50MP camera, and a huge 10,000mAh battery. Vivo has not made anything official about the S2 FE’s launch yet.

As for the event, Vivo is gearing up to introduce the V80 in India on October 6, and rumour has it, the S2 FE could appear at the same time. Tipster Ahsan Kharbai says the S2 FE might be a surprise addition, but so far, Vivo has not teased or confirmed anything about it.

Leaked images show the phone in black and green, with a flat back and a square camera module tucked into the top-left corner.

Vivo S2 FE: Expected price and design

Price-wise, leaks suggest the Vivo S2 FE will land below ₹40,000. The dual rear cameras and LED flash fit into the square camera module. You get volume and power buttons on the right, and the front has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, centered at the top. Down below, expect a USB Type-C port.

120Hz AMOLED display and Dimensity chipset

That AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh rates, so everything should look smooth. Under the hood, it’s said to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chip, plus LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There’s also talk of IP68 and IP69 ratings, so the phone should handle dust and water pretty well.

Vivo S2 FE: Camera specifications

On the camera side, the S2 FE reportedly comes with dual rear lenses: a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies, expect a 32MP front camera.

10,000mAh battery tipped

The battery is the real showstopper, as the phone is backed by a 10,000 mAh battery which further supports 44W fast charging. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected for security.

Vivo S2 FE: Expected specifications

In short, these specs point to a phone built for big-screen entertainment, all-day battery life, and solid 5G performance. Still, nothing is official yet. Vivo has not confirmed if the S2 FE will launch alongside the V80 or shared any details about its price, variants, or release date in India.

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