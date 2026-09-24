Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 arrives in India: 9-hour battery, 6-mic audio and new designs

New Delhi:

Meta just dropped the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 smart glasses in India, and they have packed in some clear upgrades – like better battery life, new frame styles and improved audio capture. Prices start at Rs 44,300, which is Rs 4,400 more than the last generation’s launch price. Let’s break down what’s new and see how Gen 3 holds up against Gen 2.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3: Price in India

Meta announced the Gen 3 during its yearly Meta Connect event. This time, the glasses come in three frame options—Wayfarer, Aviator, and Zena.

The starting price sits at Rs 44,300 for certain frame and lens combos, while the Transitions version goes for Rs 50,100, and the polarised option costs Rs 46,500. For context, Gen 2 started at Rs 39,900, so the base Gen 3 model is pricier by Rs 4,400.

Better battery life on Gen 3

Battery life gets a noticeable upgrade. Gen 3 lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, whereas Gen 2 topped out at eight. The charging case also sees an upgrade—50 extra hours of battery life, compared to 48 in the previous model.

Upgraded audio: 6 microphones

Meta improved the audio setup, too. The Gen 3 packs a 6-mic system instead of the five-mic arrangement from Gen 2. Meta claims this system can cut background noise by over 90 per cent- so voice commands and calls should be clearer, even if you are out in the city or somewhere loud.

On top of that, Dolby Atmos capture support is coming later this year, so you’ll be able to record video with spatial audio.

New action button and fresh frames

You get a new customisable action button on Gen 3, making Meta AI features more accessible. And with expanded frame options, the lineup now includes Aviator and Zena alongside the classic Wayfarer. Globally, Meta is offering 27 different frame and lens combinations.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs Gen 2: The upgrades

Gen 3 is not a complete overhaul; rather, it is all about refining the smart-glasses experience. You’ll see longer battery life, more microphones, more frame choices, and improved audio. With a starting price of Rs 44,300- Rs 4,400 more than Gen 2- these new features probably stand out most for folks who care about battery and sound quality.

But if you are buying your first pair, then Ray-Ban Meta Glass Gen 3 gives you the latest hardware and a lot more design options.

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