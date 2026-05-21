HMD Vibe 2 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display at Rs. 10999

New Delhi:

HMD just dropped the Vibe 2 5G in India, adding another budget-friendly 5G option to their lineup. It’s the follow-up to last year’s Vibe 5G, and honestly, it's all about giving you a big battery, a smooth display, and clean Android software without breaking the bank. So, if you are thinking about buying the new device, you can head to Flipkart.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India

The HMD Vibe 2 5G comes in two storage variants:

4GB RAM and 64GB storage: Rs. 10,999

4GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs. 11,999

The handset is available in three colour options: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink.

HMD Vibe 2 5G: Specifications

The new Vibe 2 5G runs on Android 16 and supports dual Nano SIMs. You get a big 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks and feels pretty snappy. Inside, there’s an octa-core Unisoc chip running at up to 2.3 GHz, with 4GB of RAM and your choice of storage.

50MP AI camera setup

For photography, the phone comes packed with a 50MP AI main rear camera with an LED flash, plus an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It’s got an IP64 rating, so dust and splashes won’t be much of a worry.

Big 6,000mAh battery with fast charging

The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, for which HMD claims that the device will last for more than a day or even longer. Furthermore, it supports 18W fast charging, and yes, the charger comes in the box.

Connectivity and features

The Vibe 2 5G comes with all the important and latest connectivity features, like

5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C port

For security, there is a side-mount fingerprint scanner along with the usual sensors like accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity.

HMD Vibe 2 5G: Budget 5G option in India

Starting under Rs. 11,000, this phone is aimed straight at people who want to go 5G without spending a fortune. It’s got a big battery, fast screen, the latest Android, and solid cameras. If you’ve been itching to upgrade from an old 4G device, this could be a solid pick.