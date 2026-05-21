Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 listed online with OLED display, RTX 5070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU

New Delhi:

Lenovo just rolled out the Legion 5 15IAX11 gaming laptop, quietly dropping it on their official site. They have not shared the price or release date yet, but the listing spills most of the specs, colour choices, and design features.

You will get to pick between Eclipse Black and Glacier White. This new Legion model blends high-end display tech, AI-powered Intel chips, and serious graphics hardware—it’s built to tackle both heavy gaming sessions and productivity work.

OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 features a 15.3-inch WQXGA OLED display with the following:

1,600 x 2,560 pixels resolution

16:10 aspect ratio

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

The display supports:

1,000 nits peak HDR brightness

500 nits typical brightness

100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut

Basically, you will see richer blacks, brighter colours and smoother images whether you are gaming or editing content.

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor

Lenovo is offering the laptop with multiple processor options, including:

Intel Core 7 245HX

Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX

Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

All versions come loaded with Intel’s AI Boost tech, designed to make AI tasks faster and smoother, and run on the HM870 chipset.

Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU and fast memory

For graphics, the Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 supports up to:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU

Up to 12GB GDDR7 graphics memory

The laptop also includes:

Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage

This hardware setup makes the machine suitable for:

AAA gaming

Video editing

3D rendering

AI-based tasks

Premium build and connectivity features

On the outside, you get an aluminium top cover and a PC-ABS bottom panel for a solid build.

Connectivity options include the following:

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

HDMI 2.1

Thunderbolt 4

USB Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1

Ethernet port

Multiple USB Type-A ports

Plus, there’s a combo headphone/mic jack.

Harman-tuned speakers and 5MP webcam

Sound and video call features are not forgotten. The Legion 5 comes with dual 2W stereo speakers tuned by Harman, Nahimic audio optimisation, a crisp 5MP webcam with an electronic shutter, and a dual mic array for clear voice calls.

Large battery with fast charging support

The laptop comes with an 80Wh battery that supports Rapid Charge Pro, so you can juice it up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes with the included 245W charger. The laptop weighs about 1.93kg, with a thickness ranging from 18.95mm to 19.95mm—manageable for a gaming powerhouse.

Overall, Lenovo’s Legion 5 15IAX11 stacks up as a sleek, powerful option for gamers and creators looking for muscle and style. Just waiting on that price tag now.