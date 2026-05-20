Best tech gifts under Rs 100 that are surprisingly useful for everyday life

New Delhi:

Willing to gift something to your friend but short of budget? Then this article is for you. You do not have to spend a fortune to make yourself look special and useful. For less than Rs 100, there are loads of handy accessories out there which could make a perfect gift for your dear ones. These tiny tech gadgets, instruments, and more could not just help to keep the daily routine running smoothly but could be ideal for both a student and a working professional.

Best tech gadgets for under Rs 100 in India

1. Mobile cable protectors

How often have your charging cables split at the ends? It happens all the time. Cable protectors wrap right around those stress points and help stop the wires from fraying. With these, you end up using the same cable for much longer, so you’re not rushing off to buy replacements every few months.

2. Foldable mobile stand

These foldable mobile stands are a game-changer for anyone glued to their phones. Taking online classes? Cooking along with a YouTube recipe? Need to join a video call? Just prop your phone up on the stand and you’re free to focus.

3. USB LED light

There’s nothing worse than being left in the dark during a power cut or scrambling for a light during late-night work. Plug a USB LED light into your laptop or power bank, and boom—instant illumination. Students, people working from home, or those who travel often will love this simple gadget.

4. Screen cleaning kit

Screens get filthy quickly—smudges, dust, oily fingerprints, you name it. A small screen-cleaning spray and a microfibre cloth will keep your displays spotless. Clean screens do not just look better; they are easier on the eyes too.

5. Earphone carrying case

Shoving earphones into a pocket or bag almost always ends in knots or damaged wires. A basic carrying case keeps your earphones (and maybe even a USB drive or two) safe and untangled. It’s the kind of simple upgrade you do not realise you need until you try it.

6. Pop socket or mobile grip

Trying to manage a large phone one-handed? A PopSocket or grip gives you a better hold, making it easier to text, snap photos, or just carry the device around. It also cuts down on the chance you’ll drop your phone.

7. Cable organisers

Desks can get messy fast, especially with chargers and USB cables being all over the place. Cable organisers will help in keeping everything structured, so that you are not constantly untangling knots or searching for the right wire. This could be a great gift for anyone juggling multiple devices.

8. Keyboard cleaning brush

Crumbs and dust get everywhere, especially inside keyboards. A mini brush gets in those tight gaps and helps your keyboard last longer—not to mention, it’s just nice to keep things clean.

9. SIM card ejector tool kit

If you swap SIM cards a lot, maybe you travel, or you are always switching devices, a SIM ejector tool kit with little slots for your spare SIMs and memory cards is a lifesaver. You will always know where your tiny gadgets are.

10. Webcam privacy cover

Worried about someone peeking through your laptop camera? A webcam cover solves that instantly. It’s just a little slider, but it makes a big difference for peace of mind.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)Best tech gifts under Rs 100

So, why bother with these small gadgets?

Because they actually fix the little annoyances of everyday tech use. They help you handle your devices more easily, organise your workspace, and avoid damage that can cost you more money later. And since everything on this list is less than Rs. 100, there’s no reason not to add a few to your toolkit. Affordable, practical, and surprisingly useful—they’re proof that smart tech upgrades don’t have to be expensive.