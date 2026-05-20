Sony 1000X The ColleXion headphones launched: Premium design, luxury build and flagship ANC

New Delhi:

Sony is celebrating ten years of its iconic 1000X headphone line with a brand-new release of ‘The ColleXion’ wireless headphones. This is not any average upgrade; rather, this anniversary edition leans heavily into luxury. Sony put their energy into craftsmanship and top-shelf materials, focusing on comfort and a premium feel instead of a complete tech overhaul.

Premium design and built

These headphones do not just sit above the WH-1000XM6 in price, but they also look and feel more sophisticated, too. The polished metal hinges, chrome touches, and rich faux leather wrap everything up in a much more refined package. Sony moved away from any visible plastic, so in hand, these feel a cut above their predecessors.

(Image Source : SONY 1000X THE COLLEXION)Sony 1000X The ColleXion

Comfort also gets an upgrade

The ear cushions are thicker, the headband is softer, and Sony lightened the clamp force a bit, so you will not get that pinching feeling after a few hours. Long listening sessions just got easier. There’s a small trade-off, though: these earcups swivel flat but don’t fold in completely, so they might need a little more space in your bag compared to the WH-1000XM6.

Sony’s Active Noise Cancellation

On the tech side, the ANC (Sony’s Active Noise Cancellation) still ranked as the best out there. The hardware mirrors what you get in the WH-1000XM6, which means travel, commutes, and noisy offices melt away just like before. You are still getting all the extras: ambient sound, adaptive noise control, app-based EQ tuning, and Sony’s DSEE Ultimate for boosted audio quality. Sony says the drivers offer better sound separation and clarity, so vocals and busy tracks should sound even tighter and crisper.

Battery life

Battery life clocks in at up to 24 hours with ANC on. When compared to Sony’s XM6’s (with 30 hours), The ColleXion headphones comes with a bit short on lie, but still said to be enough to last for a couple of days in a single charge. Charging happens through USB-C as you would expect, but do not count on USB audio playback with these- Sony left that feature out, which might frustrate some folks considering the luxury price.

Premium and new headphones

Further, Sony is not pitching The ColleXion as a direct successor to the WH-1000XM6. This is about lifestyle (with blending exclusivity, style, and a premium build), while still giving you Sony’s signature sound quality and ANC performance.

Who should buy the new Sony The ColleXion headphones?

The company is aiming at those who care just as much about how their headphones look and feel as how they sound.

Pricing, availability and variants

Leaks have pointed to a global price tag around USD 649, which translates to more than Rs 60,000 in India. Customers could expect two colour choices: Black and Platinum White.