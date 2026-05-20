Phil Salt boost for RCB ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs, England star's return confirmed

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been handed a big boost ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs as Phil Salt is set to return to India later this week, ESPNCricinfo reported. Salt had missed the last few matches for the RCB due to a finger injury that he picked up during the RCB's clash against the Delhi Capitals.

Salt copped the blow while fielding in RCB's fixture against the DC on April 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He travelled back home to heal from the injury and spent time with his young family. The report added that Salt's availability for RCB's last league stage game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday is yet to be confirmed.

Jacob Bethell filled in Salt's absence

RCB have played Jacob Bathell in Salt's absence in all seven matches since that DC game. However, Bethell has not been able to set the stage alight, failing to create the impact that he did during the T20 World Cup 2026. He has scored 96 runs in seven innings while opening with Virat Kohli and has a top score of 27.

Bethell is under pressure for his knocks and will be dropped out when Salt plays. Even if the England right-handed opener is not available for the SRH game, his place would still be under the scanner, especially after Venkatesh Iyer made 73 from 40 balls against the Punjab Kings in the previous game. Iyer came in for Rajat Patidar, who had copped off a blow to the back of his helmet off a bouncer from KKR's Kartik Tyagi.

Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma led RCB in the PBKS clash and confirmed that "Rajat is doing fantastic now and hopefully we'll see him in Hyderabad". This might mean Bethell might have to make way if Patidar returns, as Bethell has not done that well so far.

RCB look for top two

RCB have already confirmed their place in the playoffs and are on top of the points table with one match to go. They have 18 points from 13 matches and are set to finish in the top two. They would miss the top two only if they lose pretty big to SRH and GT win their final game against Chennai Super Kings by a big margin too.

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