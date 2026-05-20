Rahul Gandhi makes controversial remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah in Raebareli; BJP hits back

Raebareli:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again ignited a heated political debate after making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, the Congress MP referred to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister as "traitors", accusing them of working against the nation's interests. "Aaple pradhanmantri and griha mantri gaddar hain (Your Prime Minister and Home Minister are traitors). Whenever people from the BJP-RSS come in front of you and talk about Narendra Modi-Amit Shah, then tell them openly. Narendra Modi-Amit Shah are traitors. BJP-RSS are traitors, because together you have worked to sell the country. BJP-RSS have attacked the Constitution, Veera Pasi ji Gandhi ji and Ambedkar ji," he added.

Gandhi further said that prices of daily essentials including petrol and diesel were continuously rising, causing severe strain on households. "The common citizen of the country is under heavy financial pressure, but the government is not taking people’s problems seriously," he claimed. The Congress leader also warned that India was heading towards a major economic crisis. "A massive economic storm has hit the country. In the next three to four months, you will witness a level of inflation you have never seen before. Watch how prices of gas, paddy and oil will rise in the coming days," he added.

Gandhi accuses Centre of undermining the Constitution

The Congress MP said hollow slogans would not help the nation and that protecting the Constitution was the need of the hour. Gandhi further claimed that India's economic structure had been handed over to corporates and foreign powers. " PM Modi has handed over the country’s higher economic structure and systems to industrialists and America. Now the Prime Minister tells people not to go abroad and not to buy gold," he added.

BJP hits back strongly

Responding to his remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting the entire nation. "Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of the country... He speaks the language of Pakistan... He has called 140 crore Indians traitors. He is the product of dynastic politics and such statements reflect his mindset. His mindset is like urban naxals," the party added.

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