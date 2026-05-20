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  4. IPL 2026 updated points table after RR's stellar win over LSG as PBKS fall out of top four

IPL 2026 updated points table after RR's stellar win over LSG as PBKS fall out of top four

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: ,Updated:

The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm swept Lucknow Super Giants away as the Rajasthan Royals bagged a crucial win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Sooryavanshi hit 93 to help RR chase down 221 to keep their playoff hopes pretty much alive.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guides RR home against LSG.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guides RR home against LSG. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guided the Rajasthan Royals to a stellar win over the Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win clash in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday, May 19. Sooryavanshi delivered yet another jaw-dropping batting display as he slammed 93 from 38 balls to lead RR in hunting down 221 with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

The 15-year-old sensation overcame a slightly slower start by his standards after being on 25 from 16 balls. However, he put Akash Singh to the sword in the ninth over, slamming 24 from it, along with a couple of wides, before he and Dhruv Jurel took 29 runs from the 12th over of Mayank Yadav. That nearly killed the chase, and while RR lost Sooryavanshi and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the space of 15 balls, Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 53, and Donovan Ferreira's unscathed 10-ball 16 took the Royals home in the last over.

RR displace PBKS from top four in points table

RR's win took them back into the top four of the IPL 2026 points table. They were there until the Gujarat Titans entered with a string of five wins. RR have now displaced the once table-toppers Punjab Kings from the top four as the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell to fifth place. 

The Royals now have 14 points from 13 matches, one more than what PBKS have due to the latter's washed-out game against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, GT and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified and are battling for the top two spot. Chennai Super Kings are placed sixth, while Delhi Capitals and KKR are seventh and eighth and are the only other teams alive in the playoffs race.

Updated Points table after RR vs LSG IPL 2026 game

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 9 4 0 18 1.065
Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 16 0.400
Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 8 5 0 16 0.350
Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 14 0.083
Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 13 0.227
Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016
Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
Lucknow Super Giants 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

 

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decimates LSG, Rajasthan enter top four as IPL 2026 playoffs scene intensifies

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