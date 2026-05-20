IPL 2026 updated points table after RR's stellar win over LSG as PBKS fall out of top four

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guided the Rajasthan Royals to a stellar win over the Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win clash in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday, May 19. Sooryavanshi delivered yet another jaw-dropping batting display as he slammed 93 from 38 balls to lead RR in hunting down 221 with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

The 15-year-old sensation overcame a slightly slower start by his standards after being on 25 from 16 balls. However, he put Akash Singh to the sword in the ninth over, slamming 24 from it, along with a couple of wides, before he and Dhruv Jurel took 29 runs from the 12th over of Mayank Yadav. That nearly killed the chase, and while RR lost Sooryavanshi and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the space of 15 balls, Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 53, and Donovan Ferreira's unscathed 10-ball 16 took the Royals home in the last over.

RR displace PBKS from top four in points table

RR's win took them back into the top four of the IPL 2026 points table. They were there until the Gujarat Titans entered with a string of five wins. RR have now displaced the once table-toppers Punjab Kings from the top four as the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell to fifth place.

The Royals now have 14 points from 13 matches, one more than what PBKS have due to the latter's washed-out game against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, GT and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified and are battling for the top two spot. Chennai Super Kings are placed sixth, while Delhi Capitals and KKR are seventh and eighth and are the only other teams alive in the playoffs race.

Updated Points table after RR vs LSG IPL 2026 game

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 16 0.400 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 8 5 0 16 0.350 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 14 0.083 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 Lucknow Super Giants 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decimates LSG, Rajasthan enter top four as IPL 2026 playoffs scene intensifies