Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decimates LSG, Rajasthan enter top four as IPL 2026 playoffs scenario intensifies

Jaipur:

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched a scathing attack on Lucknow Super Giants in Rajasthan Royals’ must-win game in Jaipur. Chasing a mammoth total of 221 runs, the hosts were expected to feel some sort of pressure, but Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal decimated the LSG bowlers, as Rajasthan made 71 runs in the powerplay.

Soon after that, the stand-in captain Jaiswal departed for 43 runs off 23 balls, before Sooryavanshi took over the business and changed the complexion of the game. He smacked 93 runs off just 38 balls and brought Rajasthan closer to the target. He was unfazed by the challenge LSG bowlers produced as the youngster smacked 10 maximums tonight.

Despite his ruthless knock, Sooryavnshi will be disappointed for not being able to finish the game. The onus fell on Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira, who chased the total down with relative ease. Jurel played a perfect knock of unbeaten 53 runs off 38 balls as Rajasthan secured two points, which helped the team climb fourth on the points table, surpassing Punjab Kings.

Mitchell Marsh’s blitzkreig went in vain

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Mitchell Marsh played a scintillating knock for Lucknow, bashing 96 runs of 57 balls. Josh Inglis played a vital knock of 60 runs as well, which helped Lucknow post a defendable total on the board. However, it was their bowlers who let them down in the night. The absence of Mohammed Shami hurt LSG in the powerplay and that proved decisive.

As things stand, if Rajasthan win their final league game against Mumbai Indians, they will certainly qualify for the playoffs. Unlike other teams, Rajasthan do not depend on other teams as they control their fate. In this match, their captain Riyan Parag didn’t feature in the playing XI, owing to a hamstring injury and if he returns against MI, they will further strengthen their squad, which can get the job done against a side that has struggled heavily this season.

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