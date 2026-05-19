Are Uddhav MPs switching sides to join Shinde camp? key meetings sparks speculation

Mumbai:

Political circles in Maharashtra are once again buzzing with speculation after a series of meetings between MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and leaders from the Shiv Sena camp. The latest meeting took place on Tuesday when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure met Maharashtra minister Uday Samant. According to sources, the discussion focused on development work and local issues related to Wakchaure’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Series of interaction raise eyebrows

This was not the first such interaction in recent days. A day earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Ashtikar had also met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over constituency-related matters.

Adding to the political chatter, the presence of UBT MP Rajabhau at an event attended by Shrikant Shinde in Nashik further fuelled speculation about growing closeness between leaders from the two camps.

The repeated meetings have sparked fresh discussions about whether some MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction could eventually move closer to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Maharashtra has witnessed major political shifts and dramatic defections in recent years, making every such meeting politically significant.

Leaders deny any plans to switch sides

Despite the growing speculation, leaders from both sides have denied any political motives behind the meetings. The MPs involved have maintained that the discussions were strictly related to development projects, constituency issues and local administrative matters.

They have also clarified that there are no plans to leave Uddhav Thackeray or switch political camps.

NCP meetings add to political activity

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra became even more active after both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced important meetings in Mumbai. While the faction led by Ajit Pawar reportedly postponed its proposed meeting for now, Sharad Pawar called a key meeting of his group at Mumbai’s Y B Chavan Centre.

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