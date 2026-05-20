'Thank you for the gift': Giorgia Meloni gets 'Melody' gift from PM Modi | Watch video

Rome:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a special "Melody" gift to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome, adding another light-hearted moment to the friendly chemistry shared by the two leaders.

The Italian PM shared the video on the X handle, thanking PM Modi for the gift- 'Melody toffees'. "Thank you for the gift," she captioned the video.

Here's the video | Watch

In the 12-second video, both leaders can be seen holding a packet of Melody toffee. Meloni is heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee — Melody," after which both leaders burst into laughter.

The interaction quickly went viral online, with social media users linking it to the popular "Melodi" hashtag, a nickname coined by internet users combining the names Modi and Meloni.

The two leaders have frequently shared photographs and videos together during global summits and diplomatic meetings, often embracing the online buzz surrounding their camaraderie.

Parle's iconic Melody toffee was introduced in 1983. Manufactured by Parle Products, it features a dual-layer design - a chewy caramel exterior with a rich, molten chocolate centre. The toffee gained momentum with its clever advertising campaign and the catchphrase - "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" (Why is Melody so chocolaty?), followed by the classic answer, "Melody khao, khud jaan jao" (Eat Melody and find out for yourself).

Parle is one of India's oldest and largest food and beverage companies, founded in 1929 by the Chauhan family in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Meloni hosts dinner for PM Modi

Earlier, Meloni hosted PM Modi for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties.

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour from May 15-20. He was earlier in the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

The Colosseum is an elliptical amphitheatre in the centre of Rome. It is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built.

PM Modi's Italy visit

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: From dinner to iconic Colosseum visit: PM Modi shares candid moments with Meloni from Rome | Pics

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Italy for last leg of five-nation tour; to meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni