From dinner to iconic Colosseum visit: PM Modi shares candid moments with Meloni from Rome | See pics

Rome:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Rome during the last leg of his five-nation tour, posted glimpses of his meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. After reaching Rome, he shared a series of images on X showing their meeting over dinner and a late-evening stroll at the historic Colosseum. "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi wrote.

His post included visuals of the two leaders travelling together in a car and exploring the ancient amphitheatre illuminated under the night sky. The Italian leader also uploaded an image on the platform showing both standing against the backdrop of the glowing Colosseum.

'Welcome to Rome, my friend!'

Upon landing in Rome, PM Modi received a warm welcome from his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, who greeted him with a social media post saying, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!" She also shared a picture of the two leaders standing at Italy’s iconic Colosseum -- the ancient Roman amphitheatre also referred to as the Flavian Amphitheatre. The videos and photographs circulating online have generated strong interest among users, many of whom highlighted the friendly tone of the meeting and the symbolic significance of their Colosseum visit. The posts from both sides have added momentum to the ongoing conversations around strengthening India-Italy relations.

PM Modi's Italy visit

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

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