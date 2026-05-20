Tamil Nadu: CPM threatens to 'reconsider' support to Vijay if TVK accommodates AIADMK rebels in Cabinet

Chennai:

The political scenario in Tamil Nadu witnessed a fresh twist on Tuesday as P Shanmugam declared that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) would rethink its support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) if the government decides to bring the rebel faction of the AIADMK into the Cabinet.

Speaking at a press briefing, Shanmugam said the Left parties backed the C Joseph Vijay-led government primarily to avoid any possibility of President's rule, which he said could pave the way for the "backdoor entry of the BJP's rule."

He explained that Tamil Nadu was not prepared for another immediate election and that voters had clearly rejected both the DMK-led and AIADMK-led alliances. With no party securing a majority, TVK emerged as the single largest formation capable of forming a stable government.

Left claims mandate must not be distorted

Shanmugam emphasised that backing or accommodating the AIADMK rebel pack would contradict the public mandate and undermine TVK's own promise of transparent governance. "I think the TVK will not go to that extent (of accommodating AIADMK rebel group in the Cabinet) and in the event of the TVK taking a stand of accommodating the AIADMK rebel group in the Council of Ministers, the CPI(M) will then reconsider its stand of support to the TVK," he added.

Floor test victory backed by AIADMK rebels

Vijay's TVK delivered a historic breakthrough in Tamil Nadu, shattering the state's traditional two-party grip, yet fell short of a simple majority when results were declared on May 4. The party bagged 108 out of 234 seats, leaving it 10 less than the majority mark.

After days of twists and turns, the TVK secured crucial backing from the Congress, which had won five seats, along with support from eight legislators representing the Left parties, the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

When the trust vote took place on May 13, Vijay commanded the confidence of 144 MLAs. Notably, 24 of them were AIADMK lawmakers who had wanted to support him from the beginning, but their stance was blocked by party chief E Palaniswami. Defying the party whip on the day of the vote, they sided with Vijay which forced the AIADMK leadership to initiate disciplinary measures, including steps under the anti-defection law.

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