Refrigerator care tips for summer: 7 Common mistakes that increase electricity bills and reduce cooling

New Delhi:

Indian summers are brutal on refrigerators. With temperatures climbing, everyone’s reaching inside more often, sometimes stuffing the shelves until nothing else fits. Your fridge ends up working harder to keep everything cool, which not only drains more electricity but also slowly wears the appliance down.

If your fridge could talk, you would probably hear a few complaints. Honestly, most people repeat the same mistakes, so let’s get into seven tips to keep your refrigerator happier (and your food fresher) during the hottest months.

1. Do not overload it

After a big grocery run, it’s tempting to cram everything in. The problem is when you pack shelves tight, cold air cannot move around. That means uneven cooling; some food stays too warm and goes bad faster. Users need to make sure that there is a little space between containers and bottles. This small step will help your fridge to keep everything evenly cool and will act safely for the compressor from overworking.

2. Limit how long the door stays open

You know those moments when you’re just standing there, fridge door wide open, figuring out what to eat? All that warm air sneaks in, and your fridge has to scramble to get the temperature back down. Decide what you want before you reach in. It sounds minor, but it cuts down energy use and helps your fridge chill more efficiently.

3. Do not put hot food straight in

Putting piping-hot leftovers right into the fridge is a recipe for trouble. The heat pushes up the inside temperature, threatening everything nearby. Plus, the compressor uses more electricity just to cope. Let your food cool a bit before you store it.

4. Use the veggie drawers for what they are meant for

Most fridges have specific drawers for fruits and vegetables, and there’s a reason for that. Mixing everything together messes with how those compartments work, shortening how long your produce stays fresh. Sort your fruits and veggies into the right drawers if you want them to last.

5. Check the door seal

The gasket, the flexible rubber strip around the door, helps in keeping the cold air from leaking out. If it is dirty, cracked, or loose, your fridge works overtime just to maintain temperature. Wipe the seal clean regularly and make sure it’s in good shape so you do not waste energy.

6. Give the fridge some breathing room

People like to push the fridge right up against the wall to save space. The thing is, without enough ventilation, the motor and coils can’t release heat properly. Leave a small gap behind and around the refrigerator for better airflow and performance.

7. Do not always go for Max cooling

Cranking the fridge to its lowest setting all summer sounds good, but it actually uses a lot more power than needed. You risk freezing things that shouldn’t freeze, too. Set the temperature based on the weather and how full the fridge is usually; medium settings are just fine.

Overall, your refrigerator runs non-stop, especially during our long summers. A few smart habits not only help it run more efficiently but also save on electricity and keep your food fresher for longer. Small everyday changes make a big impact on both your wallet and the life of your fridge.