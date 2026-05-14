How to identify whether a smartphone is original or fake: 5 Smart ways to check at home

New Delhi:

These days, just about everyone depends on their smartphone. With so many people buying them, the market’s flooded with phones: some real, some not so much. Fakes can look almost identical to the originals, right down to the box, so it’s easy to get tricked if you are not careful.

But you do not need special tools or a tech degree to tell the difference. Here’s how you can check if a smartphone’s legit before you actually start using it.

1. Check the IMEI number

Every smartphone comes with its own unique number, which is known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. You can identify the same on every device by the following:

Open the dialler and punch in *#06#.

You will see the IMEI number pop up on the screen.

That is the real number, which is also written on the box of the smartphone.

All you need to do is to make sure that the number matches the one that is printed on the box and the silver sticker which is printed on the device itself.

If there is a mismatch, that means it is a huge red flag – it means it is fake.

You can further check the IMEI using sites like IMEI.info or the manufacturer’s customer support page. This is just to be sure that the smartphone has been registered as it should be.

2. Take a good look at the software

A lot of knockoff phones copy the look of official models, but the software usually gives them away. Open up the settings and browse around. Does anything look odd? Maybe the icons feel off, the menus look weird, or you keep seeing random ads? Are apps missing or looking nothing like the real thing?

Originals usually run smooth and clean; fakes, not so much.

3. Inspect the body of your smartphone

A duplicate, refurbished or counterfeit handset might look convincing in the photos, but reality may vary. Once you have the device in your palm, then you will be able to identify the differences. All you need to do is the following:

Smartphone buttons: Check if they are loose or feel cheap.

Look at the edges of the device and the borders or bezel. Check if the lines are uneven, or in case they have any minor dents. This may confirm whether the device is original or if it is refurbished.

To check if the device is fake, you need to take a closer look at the logo. It could have some slight variation or not at all.

Sometimes, the camera looks crooked, or the plastic has a flimsy feel. Big brands care about details. Fakes often skip this stuff.

4. Use hardware info apps

Download a hardware info app from the app store which is well-known and trustworthy. Let it scan your phone and take note of what it finds: processor type, RAM, storage, camera specs, battery info – all the essentials. Then, cross-check this with what the manufacturer says the phone should have. If anything does not add up, for example, way less memory or the wrong processor, the smartphone is probably a fake.

5. Buy from Official or Trusted Sellers

Really, the easiest way to avoid all this hassle: buy your phone from an official store, an authorised retailer, or a well-known online marketplace. Be suspicious of deals that feel way too good to be true—especially phones priced way below what’s normal for that model. Those “deals” usually end up costing more in the long run.

A few quick checks can save you a lot of headaches—better safe than sorry when it comes to your smartphone.