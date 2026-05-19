Motorola Edge 2026 design leaked: Flat display, triple cameras and premium finish revealed

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to drop its next Edge-series smartphone, and thanks to some fresh leaks, we've already got a pretty good look at what’s coming. Renders of the Motorola Edge 2026 are making the rounds online, and they show off a few design tweaks that’ll definitely catch some attention.

Motorola Edge 2026: Design revealed in leak

The first thing you will probably notice is the flat display; this means no more curved edges like the Edge 2025. That’s a big shift. People who get annoyed with accidental palm touches while gaming or watching videos are going to appreciate the upgrade. Motorola’s also going for a more premium look this time. The leaked images show a champagne gold colour with a textured rear panel, which looks classy, along with a fabric-inspired finish as we saw on some older models.

Flip the phone over, and there is a square camera bump in the top left corner. It has a triple-lens setup, all lined up in an L-shape, plus an LED flash and what looks like an extra sensor. The camera module itself rocks a shiny metallic gold frame to round out the look. Motorola’s logo sits right in the centre of the back.

On the sides, you have got the volume rockers and power button stacked on the right, and there’s an additional button showing up on the left, but no word yet on what is it for.

Expected upgrades over Motorola Edge 2025

Specs are still under wraps, but if last year’s Edge 2025 is any clue’

6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset

50MP triple rear camera setup

50MP selfie camera

5,200mAh battery

68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging

IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings

Expect the Edge 2026 to double down on that premium design and camera quality.

Launch expected soon

We do not have an official launch date yet (by the time of writing), but with these renders floating around and last year’s model launching in May, don’t be surprised if the Edge 2026 shows up sooner rather than later. As we get closer, we’ll probably see more details about the processor, camera specs, and pricing leak out. Stay tuned.