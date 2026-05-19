Amazon Fire TV Stick HD arrives in India at Rs 4999: Here’s how it beats other streaming sticks

New Delhi:

Amazon just rolled out its brand-new Fire TV Stick HD in India. They are calling it their fastest and slimmest HD streaming stick yet. At Rs 4,999, it is targeted at anyone who wants to turn their old TV into a smart hub without spending a fortune.

What is new in the Fire TV Stick HD?

First, Amazon says this stick delivers over 30 per cent faster performance than the previous HD version. Streaming tops out at full HD 1080p, and you get HDR10+ support for punchier visuals. It’s got Wi-Fi 6 built in, so connections stay solid even if your internet is not blazing fast or the network’s crowded.

Bluetooth 5.3 is on board too, and you will spot the difference in how quickly apps load. They also refreshed the Fire TV interface, it’s cleaner, snappier, and just feels easier to use.

Slimmer and easier to carry

Design-wise, this is the sleekest Fire TV Stick yet, shrunk down by about 30 per cent compared to older models. And for anyone who hates cable clutter, it draws power directly from your TV’s USB port, so you can usually ditch the extra wall charger. That is pretty handy if you travel or just want a less messy setup.

How is it different from other streaming Sticks in India?

The competition in India’s streaming market is already stiff—think Chromecast with Google TV, Xiaomi TV Stick, Realme, Airtel Xstream, and more. But Amazon’s banking on three things to stand out: faster performance, upgraded connectivity, and built-in Alexa. The stick opens apps and menus faster, stays connected even on congested Wi-Fi, and lets you control everything with voice commands—from searching movies to managing your smart home gadgets.

Easy to use for everyday users

The Fire TV Stick HD has been designed for users who may not be tech experts.

Setup is simple:

Plug the stick into the TV’s HDMI port

Connect to Wi-Fi

Sign in with an Amazon account

Start streaming

The Alexa Voice Remote also includes shortcut buttons for quick access to popular OTT apps for your comfort.

Supports OTT apps and free content

You are all set whether you use the popular OTT platforms – Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, JioHotstar, Zee5 – plus there is a decent lineup of free, ad-supported live sports and news channels.

Xbox Cloud Gaming support added

For the first time, the Fire TV Stick HD supports Xbox cloud gaming. Connect a Bluetooth controller, fire up the Xbox app, and play cloud-enabled games right on your TV. Just keep in mind you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass subscription for that.

Fire TV Stick HD: Price in India

Currently, you can pick up the Fire TV Stick HD for Rs 4,999 on Amazon India, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. Offline stores should have it soon if you prefer to grab it in person.