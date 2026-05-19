Oppo F33 5G Review: Stylish design, massive battery and smooth performance

New Delhi:

Oppo rolled out the F33 5G to add another option to its F-series, targeting folks who want a phone that won’t cost a fortune but still feels premium. After living with the phone for more than a week, I’ve got a pretty clear picture of where it shines, where it stumbles, and who will actually enjoy using it.

Design: Premium look

The F33 5G comes with an impressive design. I received the white-coloured unit, which looked very niche. What makes it more attractive is the back panel, which has a car, showing off a finish that shifts colour as the light hits it. It’s got the look of a pricier flagship, but cut to fit a more reasonable budget.

For Durability, the F33 5G comes with layers of protection with an IP69K rating, which helps protect the device from water and dust. I even took a photo from the device while swimming in the pool, and the camera did not twitch or the phone act weird at all. This indeed is a genuinely useful feature, which protected the device well at such a price tag.

I dropped it a couple of times by accident, and it did not pick up any dings or scratches. Even with that big battery inside, the phone does not feel heavy (just 189 grams), though it is a bit chunkier than you might expect at 8mm thick.

Display: Vivid, Smooth, and Bright

Watching videos and scrolling on the F33 5G is a treat. The 6.5-inch AMOLED screen delivers punchy colours and sharp details, with a 120Hz refresh rate that keeps everything feeling fast. Sunlight’s not a problem thanks to a crazy 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Bingeing Netflix shows or YouTube just looks good (with a plain and simple design).

Camera: It’s fine, just do not expect magic

You get three cameras on this device: a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. In good daylight, photos usually look nice with solid detail. Still, sometimes skin tones look a bit too soft, and indoor photos can feel off-colour. If you like to tinker, the Pro Mode isn’t hard to figure out — you can dial in what you need for trickier shots. Selfies and video calls come out okay. Just know video recording is limited to 1080p at 60fps, and without optical stabilisation, holding steady is a must.

Performance: Gets the job done

The MediaTek Dimensity 6360MAX paired with 8GB of RAM keeps daily tasks smooth. Apps launch quickly and switching between them rarely lags. Basic games run without a sweat — but if you’re after console-level graphics, forget it. Genshin Impact and other heavy titles show their limits pretty quickly.

ColorOS 16, built off Android 16, is easy to get around and packed with handy features like a quick switch bar, AI-powered writing tools, and some genuinely smart multitasking extras.

Battery: Almost impossible to kill

Here’s where the F33 5G really roars. The 7,000mAh battery means you’ll struggle to run it flat in a day; I usually got nearly two days before reaching for the charger, with a mix of streaming, games, and social apps. And when you finally do need juice, the 80W SuperVOOC charging fills it right back up incredibly quick. It’s a life-changer if you hate being plugged in all the time.

Final Thoughts: Is it worth your money?

At Rs 31,999, Oppo F33 5G is a winner for anyone who values battery life, a standout design, and a screen that’s just easy on the eyes. It handles everyday apps with ease, and the software feels smooth.

But the cameras are just average, and it’s not built for serious gaming. If you want something with a bit more horsepower or next-level photography, you’ll need to cough up more cash for something like Oppo’s Reno 15 or the OnePlus Nord 6.

Otherwise, if your main priorities are long battery life, a stylish look, and worry-free daily use, the Oppo F33 5G easily earns a spot on your shortlist.