Madhya Pradesh: Special havan begins at Bhojshala after High Court verdict, Akhand Jyoti lit after 700 years

Dhar:

In a significant development in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, special havan and prayers were conducted at the Bhojshala complex on Tuesday following the recent High Court ruling. A large number of devotees gathered to participate in the rituals as this is the first time in 23 years that a 'satyagraha' and a 'maha puja' took place at the site. As per the information, the puja is being conducted under revised rules for the first time since 2003. Devotees will offer prayers from sunrise to sunset during the special ceremony. The organising committee has urged Sanatanis to come together and participate in large numbers. With the High Court recognising Bhojshala as a Hindu temple, the old regulations are being removed and work has begun on drafting a new set of guidelines.

Devotees perform havan and puja in temple premises

Hemant Dauraya, General Manager of the Bhojshala Utsav Committee, said that the Bhojshala is a historic Saraswati temple. He added that the High Court verdict has brought a sense of celebration among the people of Dhar. According to him, the Hindu community had been holding satyagraha here every Tuesday since 2003. With the court's ruling in place, the first Tuesday after the verdict marks the beginning of a major satyagraha. He said the 23-year-long satyagraha aimed to prove that the Bhojshala complex is the temple of Goddess Saraswati. He added that the purpose of the 'Maha Satyagraha' is the removal of the mosque and graves located within a 300 metre radius of the complex.

Bhojshala declared a Hindu Temple by high court

On Saturday, the High Court issued an order stating that the Bhojshala is indeed the temple of Goddess Saraswati. Following this decision, Hindus have been granted permission to worship throughout the year instead of only on Tuesdays. The ASI painted over the board that had been in place since 2003, which mentioned that Hindus could worship from sunrise to sunset every Tuesday and Muslims could offer namaz between one and three in the afternoon on Fridays.

The order has also led to the lighting of the Akhand Jyoti at the Raja Bhoj complex for the first time in 700 years. Additionally, after 2003, this is the first instance of placing a symbolic idol of Goddess Vagdevi in the sanctum sanctorum. Photographs of three martyrs associated with the Bhojshala movement have also been placed in the inner chamber for the very first time.

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