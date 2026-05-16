Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala after High Court declares site a Saraswati temple | WATCH

Bhopal:

A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Hindu devotees gathered at the site on Saturday to offer prayers and perform aarti. The atmosphere at the Bhojshala complex turned emotional as devotees celebrated the verdict with prayers, bhajans and religious rituals. Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti also joined the programme, where Hanuman Chalisa was recited inside the premises.

Devotees celebrate verdict with prayers

Many devotees expressed happiness after being able to worship freely at the site following the court’s decision. Some said they had waited years to see such a moment.

A devotee present at the complex said people were overwhelmed with emotion after the verdict and celebrated by singing and dancing. The devotee also claimed that worship could now take place daily without restrictions.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti welcomes court decision

Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti described the judgment as historic and thanked those who had fought a long legal battle over the site. Samiti member Rajesh Shukla said the verdict had made it possible to organise prayers for Goddess Saraswati without obstacles. He also said they hope the idol of the Goddess will eventually return to the temple premises.

He appealed to all sides to respect the High Court’s ruling and maintain peace.

High Court quashes 2003 ASI order

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside parts of a 2003 order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The order had allowed Muslims to offer Friday namaz at the Bhojshala complex while also placing restrictions on Hindu worship.

In its ruling, the court observed that Hindu worship at the site had continued over the years and had never completely stopped. The bench also referred to historical records describing Bhojshala as an important centre of Sanskrit learning linked to Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty.

Further legal steps?

After the verdict, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said their immediate focus is to begin worship at the site. He added that preparations are also being made for possible proceedings in the Supreme Court.

The High Court also mentioned the long-standing demand to bring back the idol of Goddess Saraswati, which is currently kept in a museum in London. The bench said the Centre may consider the representations already submitted regarding the idol’s return.

Also Read: Bhojshala declared a temple as MP High Court rules in favour of Hindu side, accepts ASI findings