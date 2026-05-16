PM Modi in Netherlands LIVE: Prime Minister to meet Dutch PM, King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday for the second leg of his five-nation tour, with a packed schedule focused on strengthening India’s growing partnership with the European nation. During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold key talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on trade, technology, defence cooperation, semiconductors, clean energy and water management. He will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. The visit comes at an important time for India-Europe ties, especially after the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement gave fresh momentum to trade and investment discussions. PM Modi, who arrived in Amsterdam after concluding his UAE visit, said the trip offers an opportunity to deepen cooperation in future-focused sectors including semiconductors, renewable energy and innovation.

India and the Netherlands have seen rapidly growing ties in recent years, with bilateral trade touching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. The Netherlands is also among India’s biggest investors in Europe. Alongside official meetings, PM Modi is expected to interact with the Indian diaspora and business leaders during the visit.

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