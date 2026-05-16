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PM Modi in Netherlands LIVE: Prime Minister to meet Dutch PM, King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

PM Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday as part of his five-nation tour. During the visit, he will hold talks with Dutch PM Rob Jetten and meet the Dutch royal family. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, semiconductors, clean energy, defence and technology cooperation.

PM Modi in Netherlands LIVE Updates
PM Modi in Netherlands LIVE Updates Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday for the second leg of his five-nation tour, with a packed schedule focused on strengthening India’s growing partnership with the European nation. During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold key talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on trade, technology, defence cooperation, semiconductors, clean energy and water management. He will also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. The visit comes at an important time for India-Europe ties, especially after the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement gave fresh momentum to trade and investment discussions. PM Modi, who arrived in Amsterdam after concluding his UAE visit, said the trip offers an opportunity to deepen cooperation in future-focused sectors including semiconductors, renewable energy and innovation.

India and the Netherlands have seen rapidly growing ties in recent years, with bilateral trade touching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. The Netherlands is also among India’s biggest investors in Europe. Alongside official meetings, PM Modi is expected to interact with the Indian diaspora and business leaders during the visit. 

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE Updates on PM Modi’s Netherlands visit…

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Netherlands LIVE Updates

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  • 11:00 AM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi on growing India-Netherlands partnership

    Soon after arriving in Amsterdam, PM Modi shared a message on social media highlighting the importance of the visit. He said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has created fresh opportunities for stronger trade and investment ties. The Prime Minister also said both countries can work more closely in sectors such as water management, clean energy and advanced technology.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trade, technology and clean energy to dominate talks

    Discussions between PM Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten are expected to focus heavily on trade expansion, semiconductors, renewable energy, innovation and defence cooperation. Officials said the visit comes at a crucial stage in India-Netherlands relations as both countries look to deepen strategic and economic engagement.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi arrives in Amsterdam for key Netherlands visit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Amsterdam on Friday as part of his ongoing five-nation tour. He was welcomed at the airport by senior Dutch officials, including Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar. India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin was also present to receive the Prime Minister.

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