Saif Ali Khan's Kartavya ending explained: What happens to SHO Pawan Malik in the Netflix thriller?

New Delhi:

Recently released on Netflix, the new crime thriller titled Kartavya has gained quite a bit of popularity thanks to its complex and morally gray conclusion. In this movie starring Saif Ali Khan as SHO Pawan Malik, viewers get to see a tale of a policeman who cannot keep up with the conflicting events occurring in his private and professional lives.

In the movie, SHO Pawan Malik finds himself in an extremely difficult situation surrounded by corrupt politicians, officials of the police force, emotional problems within his family, and influence of a dubious guru. Slowly coming to terms with the fact that betrayal surrounds him, Pawan Malik embarks on solving a case of the murdered journalist.

What happens in the climax?

During the climax, Pawan finally learns the truth about the conspiracy behind the murder cases deaths of a journalist (Reema Dutta) and a young shooter (Harpal) and kills those responsible, including his close aide, portrayed by Sanjay Mishra and his father, portrayed by Zakir Hussain. But instead of giving a larger-than-life finish, the movie goes for a realistic ending. The ending implies that even though the truth is revealed, it does not mean the emotional wounds from the system heal quickly.

The most significant topic regarding the ending concerns what happens to the godman character (Sourabh Dwivedi). Many viewers believe that the arc did not have a proper conclusion. The filmmakers opted not to go with a climactic fight scene but emphasised Pawan's mental state instead.

The ending is sure to leave viewers conflicted

The ending of the movie also emphasises its main theme, which is that 'duty involves sacrifice.' In the concluding scenes, Pawan seems tired emotionally but has gained more self-realisation. Some may have enjoyed how the movie did not rely on any unrealistic portrayal of events, while others may have felt that the movie created too much anticipation that was not eventually fulfilled. However, the subdued acting of Saif Ali Khan in this movie is one of its best parts.

Also Read: Kartavya Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra's realistic cop drama struggles to find its perfect high