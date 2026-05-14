WhatsApp gets Private AI chats as Meta launches Incognito mode for Meta AI

New Delhi:

Meta, a leading name behind the popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more; has recently rolled out the new ‘Incognito Chat with Meta AI’, which is a private way to talk to AI inside WhatsApp. The new feature is all about privacy, and Meta wants people to know they take it seriously, especially when it comes to sensitive stuff like money, work, or health.

People are using chatbots for everything now, but the big concern is always, “Who else can see what I type?”

Meta said that the new Incognito Chat will enable nobody to see those conversations made by the users (not even them). It sets up a private session that only you can read. Once you’re done, the chat just vanishes. Nothing gets stored.

Private Processing technology

Meta is using what they call ‘Private Processing technology’ here, which basically means all the messages are handled in a secure spot. And since privacy is a hot topic, Meta keeps pointing out that, unlike a lot of other incognito features out there, even they can’t peek at your chats. This leans on the end-to-end encryption stuff they’ve spent years building into their messaging apps.

Side Chat feature: Coming soon

Something else Meta talked about: Soon, there will be a Side Chat feature. You’ll be able to ask Meta AI for help—let’s say, a quick summary or a suggestion—while talking to someone else, and you don’t have to leave your main conversation. The assistant “gets” what’s happening in your chat but stays out of the way.

Incognito Chat and Side Chat

None of this is dropping for everyone at once. Incognito Chat and Side Chat will appear over the next few months on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. Meta says they’ll explain more about how all this works once the rollout starts.