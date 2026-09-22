Vivo X500 series gets DSLR-style cameras, Dimensity 9600 chips and 8000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Vivo just rolled out its new X500 series in China, and honestly, these phones are stacked. You’ve got the X500, X500 Pro, and the top-tier X500 Pro Max. All three run on MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9600-series chips, carry Zeiss-tuned camera setups, come with slick AMOLED displays running at 144Hz, and pack some hefty batteries. The Pro Max goes all-in, boasting a crazy 200MP telephoto camera and a humongous 8,000mAh battery.

Vivo X500 Series Price in China

Here’s how the pricing shakes out in China. The Vivo X500 starts at CNY 5,499 (about Rs 79,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Bump up to 512GB storage and you’re looking at CNY 5,999 (Rs 86,000). If you want the top 1TB variant, that will be CNY 6,999 (around Rs 1 lakh).

The Pro starts a notch higher—CNY 6,499 (Rs 93,000) for 12GB+256GB. The other options, 512GB and 1TB, are CNY 7,499 (Rs 1.07 lakh) and CNY 8,499 (Rs 1.22 lakh).

Now, the Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999 (Rs 1 lakh) for the entry version. If you need more room or RAM, the 512GB versions sit at CNY 7,999 and CNY 8,499 (the latter giving you 16GB RAM). Top out at 1TB and it’s CNY 8,999. Sales kick off in China on September 24.

Vivo X500 Features and Camera

Display: Starting with the standard X500, the device comes with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Processor: Under the hood, you will find the Dimensity 9600M running things, matched with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Photography: Camera-wise, you are getting Zeiss optics: a triple setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP periscope for zoom shots. On the front, it comes with a 50MP camera. The rear cameras offer 3x optical zoom and can hit up to 100x digital zoom for far-off shots. Battery: The handset is backed by a 7,500mAh battery and support for 90W wired charging plus 40W wireless. The phone runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 and holds IP68 and IP69 ratings for solid dust and water resistance.

Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max

Display: If you step up to the Pro device, you get a slightly smaller 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, while the Max stretches out to a big 6.85-inch 2K screen. Both keep that fast 144Hz refresh. Processor, RAM and storage: The Pro and Pro Max are powered by the higher-end MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Photography: The X500 Pro sticks with a 50MP main shooter, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP periscope telephoto. The Pro Max takes the telephoto sensor all the way up to 200MP, which is pretty wild, but keeps the same main and ultra-wide sensors as the Pro. Both the Pro and Pro Max give you a 50MP selfie camera. Battery: The Pro will be backed by a 6,510mAh battery, and the Pro Max will be backed by a bigger 8,000mAh. Both support the same brisk 90W wired and 40W wireless charging as the regular X500. Operating system: They also run OriginOS 7 on Android 17 and have the same tough IP68/IP69 rating.

Overall, Vivo just raised the bar for specs in their segment, especially with those batteries and cameras. If you want the biggest, baddest hardware, the X500 Pro Max might be calling your name.

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