Affordable EVs under Rs 10 lakh arriving in India by 2028: Hyundai, Tata, Renault and more

New Delhi:

The Indian electric car market is growing and getting more interesting, and not just for people shopping the high-end models. Over time, we are going to witness a wave of budget-friendly EVs over the next couple of years, from the leading players like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Renault, VinFast, and Maruti Suzuki, as all are gearing up to launch new models between 2026 and 2028.

If you are a fan of the SUV look, you are in luck, as the majority of these new releases will come with that popular styling.

Let us break down what is on the way ahead:

1. Hyundai HE1i

Hyundai is reportedly planning to roll out its entry-level electric SUV, codenamed HE1i, toward the end of 2026—think November or December. They are designing it with India in mind, so it’s all about usable space and everyday practicality. The spy shots floating around show off a boxy shape, high ground clearance, big windows, and roof rails. Step inside, and the car will probably find a minimalist dash decked out with dual screens, with a 9.9-inch instrument cluster paired with a 12.9-inch infotainment display.

Power-wise, Hyundai is set to offer two LFP battery options, with the top variant promising up to 500km of range on paper. You can also expect Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

2. Next-generation Tata Nexon EV

Tata is reportedly going to give the Nexon a full makeover by mid-2027, and the new Nexon.ev will follow. The car is expected to come in totally fresh design, a sturdier build, and a more loaded cabin.

Tata is staying with LFP battery tech, but the updated EV should go beyond 525km on a single charge. Extra ADAS features might be on the list too, though they’re keeping most of the specs under wraps for now.

3. Renault Bridger EV

Renault has already confirmed the Bridger SUV for India’s market in the second half of 2027. The electric version is set for the first half of 2028. Specifics on battery, motor, or range have not come out yet, but the Bridger EV will add another wallet-friendly electric SUV option under Renault’s lineup.

4. VinFast VF X

Vietnam’s VinFast is working on the VF X, a compact electric SUV targeting the Indian market in 2028. Early estimates put the starting price at roughly Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Final details on price, battery size, and range are still under wraps.

5. Maruti Suzuki Affordable EV

Maruti Suzuki is going even more compact, with an electric car aimed squarely at buyers looking for something truly affordable. According to Fortune India, this EV could start at under Rs 10 lakh. It’ll be smaller than the other options listed here, likely slotting into the A-segment, and arriving around 2028. Expect a range similar to the Tata Tiago.ev, so around 285km on a charge.

India’s not just getting more EVs, it’s getting choices that make sense for everyday drivers and city life. The next few years should be pretty exciting for anyone thinking about switching to electric.

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