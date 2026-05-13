Realme 16T 5G India launch on May 22 confirmed with 8000mAh battery and 45W fast charging

New Delhi:

Realme just announced that they are launching the 16T 5G in India on May 22 at noon. This device will be the fourth member of the Realme 16 series, joining the regular Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+. They made it official through their social channels, and you’ll be able to get it on Flipkart or the Realme India online store.

Colour variants

Now, about the colours, the device is offering three options: Starlight Black, Starlight Red, and Blue. They are pushing this phone as a stylish mid-range 5G model, especially for those who care about battery life and performance.

Battery life

Speaking of battery, that is probably the biggest headline here. Realme put an enormous 8,000mAh Titan Battery inside. They say you can get up to three days of use, 14.3 hours of gaming, 34 hours of social media scrolling, and 21.9 hours of navigation. On top of that, the battery should stay durable for up to seven years. Charging isn’t an issue either—you get 45W fast wired charging, bypass charging, and wired reverse charging, so it’s all pretty convenient.

Design and audio

If design matters to you, the teasers show a flat rear panel and a square-shaped camera module on the back. There are dual rear cameras, an LED flash, and even a little selfie mirror. The power and volume keys sit on the right, and the left side is clean. The phone is just 8.8mm thick.

Processor and performance

Performance-wise, the Realme 16T 5G was spotted on Geekbench and seems to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with an octa-core processor, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and at least 8GB of RAM. It will run on Android 16 OS, and the processor splits into two high-power cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores at 2GHz, so it should handle gaming, multitasking, and daily stuff pretty smoothly.

We still do not know all the details

So far, the details of the phone are yet to be revealed, like the exact camera features, display features, pricing or storage options. But with the launch just days away, more info is definitely coming.

Given its massive battery, fresh design, and solid 5G support, the Realme 16T 5G looks ready to compete in India’s crowded mid-range smartphone market.