What is BSNL Kavach? New privacy shield lets users recharge securely

New Delhi:

BSNL just launched a new feature called BSNL Kavach, and it’s all about keeping your mobile number private—especially for women. With BSNL Kavach, user can recharge their phone or share a number when needed, without ever handing out their real one. Rather, you can use a temporary virtual number, which could help the user to protect their personal details.

The idea is simple but clever. Lots of people, especially women, still recharge their phones at local shops or through third-party services. Usually, you have to give your actual number. Kavach steps in as a sort of digital shield, so you stay anonymous.

What is BSNL Kavach?

It’s a service that gives a temporary 10-digit mobile number tied to your main BSNL number.

When you need to recharge or do not want to reveal your real number, or maybe you are dealing with a shopkeeper you do not know, you may just use the Kavach number instead.

It basically puts a privacy barrier between you and whoever is on the other end.

(Image Source : BSNL KAVACH/X)BSNL Kavach

How does BSNL Kavach work?

Once you activate it, the virtual Kavach number links to your real BSNL account. You give out the Kavach number when recharging, and any top-ups still go straight to your regular account. Your real number stays hidden. This is especially handy for anyone who uses offline stores for recharges and worries about privacy.

Activating BSNL Kavach is pretty straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:

Through the BSNL SelfCare App: Download and open the app, log in, enter your area details, and request a Kavach number, and it shows up right inside the app.

Download and open the app, log in, enter your area details, and request a Kavach number, and it shows up right inside the app. On the Official BSNL Website: You can also apply online through BSNL’s portal.

You can also apply online through BSNL’s portal. By Calling Customer Care: Just call support, share the necessary info for verification, and you’ll get your virtual number via SMS once you’re verified.

(Image Source : BSNL KAVACH/X)BSNL Kavach

Why is BSNL Kavach important?

For lots of people (especially women), sharing their real phone number at local shops could invite some unwanted calls or even misuse of their details. Kavach lets you keep your number private, recharge securely, and avoid hassle with strangers.

Availability and usage

At present, BSNL Kavach mainly targets women, but it is useful for anyone who wants to protect their privacy. There is no word yet on whether BSNL will charge for the service.

In short, with BSNL Kavach, you can manage recharges and share a contact number when needed, all without revealing your actual mobile number. That’s a real step up for privacy.