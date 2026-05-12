5 Travel-friendly gadgets to make your road trip better

New Delhi:

Road trips can be a great way to make memories, but let us all be real: without the right gear and gadgets, a long drive could turn stressful. If you are planning a weekend escape or a big highway adventure, then the right gadgets can save you a lot of trouble and make everything feel easier. Here are five smart travel gadgets you should definitely pack for your next road trip across India.

1. Portable Tyre Inflator: This one is a lifesaver. Nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tyre on a lonely stretch of road. Portable inflators are perfect for highways and remote routes where help is not always nearby. Many models come with a digital pressure display, an auto-cut-off, USB charging, and even a flashlight for emergencies. You’ll feel much better knowing you are not stuck if your tyre acts up—especially late at night.

Price: Rs 1,800 to Rs 4,000

2. Dash Camera: Dashcams are getting popular in India and for good reason. They record accidents, incidents, and weird stuff nobody would believe otherwise. With benefits like accident evidence, parking surveillance, night vision, and help for insurance claims, having one is smart. Many have Wi-Fi and smartphone apps now, so grabbing your videos is super convenient.

Price: Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000

3. Fast Charging Power Bank: Long drives eat up phone battery with navigation, music, and photos. A solid power bank (look for at least 20,000mAh and 22.5W fast charging) keeps your devices running. Multiple ports and USB-C are helpful too. It’s a lifesaver when you’re off the grid and charging points are scarce.

Price: Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000

4. Car Vacuum Cleaner: Road trips turn your car into a snack graveyard. Dust and crumbs pile up, especially if you got kids on board. Portable car vacuums are lightweight, USB rechargeable, and easy to stash. They handle dust and snack messes in minutes, so your car feels fresher even after hours on the road.

Price: Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,500

5. Smart Car Phone Holder With Wireless Charging: You really need this for safe driving—especially if you rely on maps. A sturdy phone holder keeps your screen visible and your hands on the wheel. Newer models grip your phone automatically and handle wireless charging, so fewer cables clutter your dash. Every road tripper should just have one.

Price: Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,500

Lastly, I would like to state that the road trips are way more fun and way less stressful with the right gadgets. Things like tyre inflators, dash cams, and solid power banks aren’t just “nice to haves” as they are essentials for Indian highways and long drives. Get yourself some smart travel gear, and you will dodge emergencies, keep your devices charged, and glide through your journey hassle-free.