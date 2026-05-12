WTC updated points table after Bangladesh's historic win over Pakistan in Dhaka

New Delhi:

Pakistan committed hara-kiri as they lost out on the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh on Tuesday, May 12. The Shan Masood-led side was in control to at least settle for a draw if not a win in their 268-run chase at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. However, they lost wickets in a heap to suffer a heavy defeat.

The Men in Green were at 116/3 at tea with debutant Abdullah Fazal having hit fifty in the second innings too, after his 60 in the first essay. However, the post-tea session began Pakistan's downfall as Nahid Rana tore the visitors' middle order with a five-wicket haul to set up a famous win.

Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 44 runs after being 119/3 at one stage. Nahid took four of the last seven wickets with Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed taking the remaining three. This was Bangladesh's first-ever win at home over Pakistan.

Pakistan suffer big in WTC points table after loss

Pakistan dropped down two places in the updated WTC points table after their 104-run drubbing. They were at fifth place in the standings, one above India, but fell to seventh with this loss. India went one place up, while Bangladesh scaled two spots from eighth to sixth. England fell one place.

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