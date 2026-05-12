Split soon in AIADMK? Vijay meets rebel MLAs Shanmugam, Velumani ahead of floor test

New Delhi:

Political tension in Tamil Nadu intensified on Tuesday after Chief Minister Vijay met senior AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam ahead of the crucial floor test in the state assembly. The meeting has triggered fresh speculation about unrest within the AIADMK, especially as both leaders are believed to have the backing of several party MLAs. Political observers say their support could become important during the trust vote scheduled in the assembly.

Internal rift deepens inside AIADMK

The latest development comes as the AIADMK is already facing internal divisions following its poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Differences within the party became visible after Velumani and Shanmugam publicly supported the idea of backing Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during uncertainty over government formation. Their stand reportedly did not go down well with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, leading to signs of a growing power struggle within the party.

The situation has now fueled talk of a possible split between the Palaniswami camp and leaders supporting closer ties with the TVK.

Pressure mounts on Palaniswami after election setback

AIADMK’s disappointing showing in the 2026 Assembly elections has added to the pressure on Palaniswami’s leadership. The party managed to win only 47 seats.

Several leaders and former ministers have reportedly questioned his leadership style and demanded change at the top. Sources claim some senior leaders even skipped a recent meeting chaired by Palaniswami, further adding to speculation about discontent in the party ranks.

Former AIADMK leader KC Palanisamy said many MLAs want a leadership change and warned that some legislators could support the TVK if the current leadership crisis continues. Rumours of division gained more attention on Monday when newly elected AIADMK MLAs arrived at the Tamil Nadu Assembly in two separate groups.

One faction was seen with Palaniswami and senior leaders KP Munusamy and Thalavai N Sundaram, while another group included Velumani and Dr C Vijayabaskar. The separate appearances immediately sparked political chatter about camps forming inside the party ahead of the floor test.

AIADMK denies any crisis

Despite growing speculation, AIADMK leaders have denied reports of internal conflict. Party MLA Esakki Subaya insisted that the party remains united and dismissed claims of dissatisfaction among MLAs. He said no one could break the AIADMK and urged people not to read too much into recent developments.