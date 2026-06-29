India rejects official link to Colombo Track 2 dialogue involving Pakistan, calls it a private event

Victoria:

India has distanced itself from the ongoing Track 2 India-Pakistan dialogue in Colombo, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri asserting that such interactions carry no official significance for the Government of India. Misri made the remarks while addressing the media in Victoria, Seychelles, following reports that former military officers, diplomats, and political figures from India and Pakistan had taken part in Track 2 dialogue on the sidelines of a regional security conference held in Colombo last week.

The Foreign Secretary said he was aware of the reports but stressed that similar informal engagements are held regularly across the world on a wide range of issues. He described the Colombo meeting as a privately organised event with no official backing or participation from the Indian government.

"I have seen the reports. I am aware of them. Dozens of these kinds of events take place in dozens of places around the world on a whole variety of subjects. There's nothing new, nothing special about these events. As far as we are concerned, these are private events organised by private parties. There is nothing official about them as far as we are concerned. I cannot speak for the government of Pakistan, but as far as the Government of India is concerned, there is no official participation, no official support or involvement, in these visits," Misri said.

Misri clarified that any Indian participants, including retired diplomats, former military officials or members of civil society, attend these discussions in their personal capacities. Their views, he said, are entirely their own and should not be interpreted as reflecting the position of the Government of India.

He further underlined that New Delhi neither endorses nor attaches importance to such Track 2 interactions, stating that the government does not take cognisance of these meetings and does not consider them to hold any official value.

Misri on India-US trade deal

Earlier on June 18, Misri shared the details of discussion between PM Modi and his US counterpart Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. He said trade emerged as a key focus and both leaders agreed to speed up efforts to finalise the proposed India-US trade agreement.

He said the two sides have asked their negotiators to complete the discussions as early as possible.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, marking the first meeting between Modi and Trump in 16 months. The discussions covered several important issues, with trade receiving special attention as both countries seek to strengthen bilateral ties.

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