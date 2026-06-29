'Her brother forced her into car': Driver reveals what happened on Siya and Ketan's journey to Mumbai airport

Pune:

New shocking details have emerged in the Ketan Aggarwal murder case, where a pre-wedding trip to Bali turned into a deadly conspiracy. The driver of the vehicle, Vaibhav Jadhav, has now revealed key moments that took place during the journey, raising serious questions about what really happened before the crime. According to the driver, Ketan and his fiancee Siya, who is now an accused in the case, were travelling with family members when tensions and unusual incidents unfolded during the trip.

Forced into car, family argument midway

The driver said that Siya was initially not willing to go for the trip and even refused to sit in the car. He alleged that Siya’s brother Sahil forcibly held her hand and made her sit inside the vehicle. He further said that an argument broke out between Siya and Sahil during the journey between Pune and Ravet (Pimpri-Chinchwad) before the group continued towards Mumbai via Kiwale-Lodha route.

During the journey, the group reportedly stopped at a food court for tea and snacks. The driver claimed that Siya briefly came near the car under some pretext and took out certain items from the vehicle and kept them with her, though he did not realize it at that moment.

Later, after dropping the group at Mumbai airport, Ketan reportedly called the driver saying that his passport and some belongings were missing from the car. When the driver met them again, the passport could not be found. He suspects that it may have been taken during the food court stop.

Earlier allegations of planned conspiracy

According to earlier investigation details, the case is linked to a series of alleged attempts on Ketan’s life. Reports suggest that Siya had developed a plan to stop the Bali trip and control Ketan’s movements.

It is alleged that she first tried to take him to Lohgad Fort on June 4, insisting on the location change. Later, on June 14, she again took him to the same fort, where Ketan was allegedly pushed into a gorge. He survived after grabbing onto a tree branch.

Investigators also claim that on June 18, a pre-wedding photoshoot plan was used as a pretext to take Ketan to the same area again, where he was allegedly attacked.

Police are now examining the driver’s statement along with earlier evidence to understand the sequence of events leading up to the murder. The role of multiple individuals is also under scrutiny as the investigation continues.

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