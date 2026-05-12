Second-hand ACs can be lethal if you ignore these signs: How to stay safe?

New Delhi:

A lot of people these days go for used or refurbished air conditioners to save some money. Sometimes, these units work just fine, but older ACs usually come with problems like worn-out parts, damaged wiring or a spotty service history that nobody bothered to check. In India, summer hits hard, and having an AC and running it for a longer period without a break. This puts extra stress on everything inside the machine, like compressors, capacitors, and wiring.

If you ignore these problems, you will be facing some major issues, which could even be lethal. Machines could overheat, short-circuit, or even catch fire.

Why do ACs explode or catch fire?

1. Faulty Compressor: The compressor is basically the heart of your AC. As the years stack up, it gets weaker and overheats. Too much pressure inside and—boom—that’s a recipe for disaster.

2. Gas Leaks and Bad Refilling: Loads of accidents happen because someone refilled the gas wrong. Sometimes they use the wrong refrigerant, or just overfill, which ramps up internal pressure in ways the machine can’t handle.

3. Bad Electrical Wiring: Loose wires, crappy extension cords, and cheap plugs—all of these can cause short circuits. If you have bought second-hand ACs, hidden electrical damage is a common issue that will keep surfacing.

4. Dirty cooling copper coil and filters: If the cooling coil of your AC looks weird (with spots or cracks or melted metal at the edge) and filters seem to be dirty or clogged, then AC has to push harder to cool the air inside the region. This will overheat the coil, which could harm the machine – the compressor will need more strength to cool, consume more gas, and draw more electricity. Over time, things will break down fast.

5. No Breaks: Old ACs are not built for marathon sessions. Running them for hours, especially when temperatures soar, makes overheating far more likely.

Warning signs you cannot ignore

If your AC starts acting up with any of these, turn it off and call someone who knows what they’re doing:

A burning smell is coming from the unit Strange buzzing or loud compressor noises The power switch or MCB keeps tripping Water pooling near electrical bits The AC body feels unusually hot Cooling suddenly drops Sparks near the plug or stabiliser The smell of gas or a weird hissing sound

How to prevent AC blasts and fires?

Get it serviced before summer starts: Do not skip a full check-up. Clean the coils, filters, and outdoor units thoroughly. Use a stabiliser: If voltage hops up and down where you live, a stabiliser is a smart move. Take proper AC repair with a professional service provider and not the cheap repairs. Never save money on the machine on which you rely for your life. Always replace or change the genuine parts of your ACs, and always call for a professional/trained technicians which could handle repairs or gas refills. Clean filters every month: Dust building up is normal in any AC (new and old) and reduces the cooling accordingly, which automatically pushes the compressor to work hard – this will overheat the machine. Give it a break: Running your AC for 15 to 20 hours could be lethal. As humans, machines need rest too, and when we speak of older ACs, they need more breaks. Check wiring and plugs: Make sure sockets, plugs, and internal wiring are not dodgy or worn out.

Overall, we must always be cautious of what we are using. A second-hand air conditioner could run smoothly for years, but only if you take care of the machine. In case you overlook stuff like overheating, odd noises, water leaking from the indoor unit or electrical issues (spark, wire burning smells and switchboard smoke), especially in summer heat, then you are risking serious accidents.

Regular servicing, proper installation, and safe electrical connections keep your AC safe and cool.