WhatsApp for Apple CarPlay rolls out in India with calling support and separate chat tabs

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform from Meta, which is being used across the world by billions of people, has just dropped a big update for iPhone users. Now the app will have its own standalone app for 'Apple CarPlay'. This means if you update to version 26.13.74 of WhatsApp for iOS, you will be able to pull up WhatsApp directly from your car’s dashboard, without even fiddling around with your handset while you are driving. This was floating around in beta on TestFlight for a while, but now it’s out for everyone.

Users can make WhatsApp Calls from a car dashboard

Here’s what’s new: You can start WhatsApp voice calls right from the CarPlay screen. In the past, you had to ask Siri to make a call for you. Now, there’s a proper interface—dedicated tabs for your chats, a section for call history, and a view of your recent conversations. Calling someone on WhatsApp just got a lot more straightforward.

Voice replies improve driving safety

WhatsApp clearly wants to make driving safer. If the car’s moving, you can’t open full chat windows on the infotainment screen. Instead, you’ll hear new messages read out loud, and you can respond using voice dictation. It cuts down on distractions, so there’s less temptation to grab your phone at a red light.

End-to-end encryption is still supported

Security stays tight just like Meta prefers for WhatsApp. End-to-end encryption still covers all your messages, calls and shared media, even in the new CarPlay app in your car, just the way it used to be in your phone.

Available in India and global markets

The update is rolling out in India and other regions worldwide. If you have a compatible iPhone and CarPlay system, just update WhatsApp, link your phone, and you’re ready to go. For people who use WhatsApp on the road, this makes things both safer and a lot more convenient.