iQOO 15T tipped to launch with 8000mAh battery and 200MP camera and custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip

New Delhi:

iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO 15T in China later this month. This phone won’t come alone; it will be alongside the iQOO Pad 6 Pro tablet and the iQOO TWS 5i earbuds. Even before the official reveal, leaks and a listing on China Telecom have already spilt a lot of the details. The device leans hard into gaming, but it is not just about raw power, but users will further get a camera and battery setup that can hold its own against the best.

Under the hood, iQOO is rumoured to use MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset, and a custom 'Monster' version promises even more performance. iQOO is also adding its own Q3 gaming chip to boost graphics, keep frame rates stable, and fine-tune gaming optimisation when running demanding games.

About the gaming strength of the new iQOO 15T

According to the leaks, the iQOO 15T handled Genshin Impact at 60fps on extreme settings for half an hour straight. Here’s how it performed: it averaged 60.2fps, with the lowest dip at 57.8fps, and sipped power at an average of 4.99W. In other words, this phone is built for gamers who do not want their device to melt or lag during long sessions.

Display: The display is equally ambitious. We’re talking about a 6.82-inch OLED panel pushing 2K resolution and rocking a 144Hz refresh rate. The leaked dimensions put it at 163.37 x 76.71 x 8.25mm and 216 grams. Photos show a flat display with a square camera bump in the top-left corner.

Camera: The iQOO 15T packs a dual setup on the back: a whopping 200-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary shooter. The front gets a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. And get this—the battery comes in at a massive 8,000mAh, paired with 100W fast charging. No word on wireless charging, though, so don’t count on it.

Processor: Moving to specs, the phone will run Android 16 with OriginOS 6 and arrive in several RAM and storage combos: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB.

Colour: options look pretty fun too, with editions like Qingyun, Track and Legendary.

Currently, the listing points to a China launch on May 20.