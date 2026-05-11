'Proofs of failure': Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over PM Modi's appeals to counter West Asia crisis

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (May 11) hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'seven appeals' to counter the ongoing West Asia crisis, and termed them as "failures" rather than "sermons."

'No longer capable of running country': Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Yesterday, Modi Ji called upon the public to make sacrifices -- do not buy gold, do not travel abroad, consume less petrol, cut down on fertilisers and cooking oil, take the Metro, and work from home."

"These are not words of counsel; they are evidence of failure," he said.

The Congress leader described Modi as 'compromised PM' amid mounting economic pressure, alleging that the public was being forced "to make sacrifices because of the government's failures."

He said that in the span of 12 years, the country has been brought to such a juncture that the public now has to be told what to buy and what not to buy, where to go, and where not to go.

Time and again, they shift the responsibility onto the public to evade their own accountability, he said. "The 'Compromised PM' is no longer capable of running the country," Gandhi said.

PM Modi's 7 appeals

Addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, he suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange due to the crisis, he called for postponing the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year. "We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said, adding that due to the West Asia conflict, prices of petrol and fertilisers have increased significantly.

"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing, and many other methods during COVID-19. We got used to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," he said.

Prioritize work from home wherever possible Avoid buying gold for one year Reduce petrol and diesel consumption: Use the metro/public transport Cut down the use of cooking oil Reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and move towards natural farming Use fewer foreign-branded products and adopt Swadeshi Avoid foreign travel for one year

Also Read: 'Use oil wisely, prioritise WFH, don't buy gold for a year': PM's message amid West Asia conflict

Also Read: PM Modi tears into Congress for 'betraying' ally in Tamil Nadu, says 'stabbed DMK in the back'