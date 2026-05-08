How to keep your room cool without AC? Smart home cooling tips for summer

New Delhi:

When the heat cranks up across India, relying on your air conditioner all day is not always possible as well as affordable. Electricity bills will definitely shoot up, and some homes do not even have an AC. But you do not need any fancy gadgets to keep yourself cool indoors. A few simple changes in your house can make a lot of difference.

Block out the sunlight when the sun is at peak

You want to keep that harsh sunlight from turning your room into an oven, then close your windows and cover them with blinds or dark and heavy curtains. Close up your curtains or blinds between 11 AM and 4 PM when the sun is at its strongest. Go for light-coloured curtains—they reflect heat, while dark ones soak it in. If you can, put up blackout curtains or reflective window film. Even small things like this give you a break from the glare.

Make your fan work for you

Ceiling fan: Fans alone will not chill the air, but they can help you sweat evaporate so you actually feel cooler. Flip your ceiling fan to spin anticlockwise (not every fan has this feature in India currently), which will create a gentle breeze. Table fan: Also, in case you need a table fan, then put a bowl of ice or chilled water in front of it, and you will witness the drastic change in the air temperature. Exhaust fan: Do not forget about the exhaust fans, which help in pushing hot air out, which makes a noticeable difference.

Switch off heat-generating gadgets at home

Electronics quietly pump out heat all day, every day, without you noticing it. TVs, laptops, game consoles, old-school bulbs – they are all guilty. You may turn them off when you are not using them.

Switch to LED bulbs instead. If you can, avoid using the oven or cooking elaborate meals during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Get air moving with cross-ventilation

Stale, trapped air is uncomfortable in any confined space. In the early morning or late evening, open your windows and let fresh air in. Open doors too—create a path for air to flow from one side of your home to the other. Cross-ventilation feels great, especially once the sun goes down.

Wear cotton and breathable fabrics

Ditch those heavy blankets and synthetic sheets from your home and from your beds too. Cotton bedsheets and pillow covers will feel cooler and they wick away sweat better too. Around the house, wear loose cotton clothes and stay dry, and the fabric will feel cooler on your skin.

Bring in indoor plants

Certain houseplants—like aloe vera, snake plant, or areca palm—help raise humidity just a bit and lower the heat in your space. Plus, plants clean up your indoor air and make things look brighter.

Mop floors with cool water

here is an old trick: mopping the floor with cool water in the afternoon or evening. It cuts down on trapped surface heat. The floor feels refreshingly cold underfoot, and for a little while, so does your room.

Cool off the roof

Many homes in India heat up from the top down. The roof absorbs loads of sun. Paint it with white reflective paint to bounce the heat back. Try laying down bamboo mats or setting up a terrace garden. Water the terrace or sprinkle water up there during the hottest parts of the day. Cooling the roof helps keep the rooms below liveable.

Drink plenty and eat cool foods

Sometimes, your own body heat just adds to the misery. Make it a habit to sip on water, lemon water, buttermilk, or coconut water all day. Eat light foods that cool you down from the inside—cucumber, curd, and watermelon.

Lastly, I would like to conclude that you do not need to blast your AC all summer to have soothing indoor weather. With clever ventilation, the right curtains, a few houseplants and some old-school tricks, you can keep your room cool and comfortable naturally. Remember, all the above ideas could save money, cut your energy use and actually work against the tough Indian summer. It is all about working with what your space gives you, not fighting against it.