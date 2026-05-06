Powerbank fire on IndiGo flight injures 6 people: DGCA rules on usage explained

New Delhi:

As per the recent report, a powerbank inside an IndiGo flight caught fire and injured a few of the passengers. The incident took place on an aircraft which took off from Hyderabad and touched down in Chandigarh on May 5 (2026). A chaos broke out when, suddenly, a power bank burst into flames right in the cabin. It happened when the passengers were grabbing their bags, getting ready to leave the aircraft. The smoke started to pour through the plane, and people started panicking.

Although the IndiGo crew jumped into action, launching an immediate emergency evacuation. Passengers were rushed toward the exits—some so fast that a few got minor injuries. Airport staff said six people ended up at the hospital, but thankfully, everyone else got out safely.

What set off the powerbank fire in the Indigo flight?

NDTV reported that the powerbank was inside someone’s bag. Investigators are still piecing together the exact cause, but it's no secret that these gadgets are running on lithium-ion batteries, which could catch fire if they are overheated, or if they face any short circuit, or if they are handled roughly. And in a cramped aircraft cabin, this could be a recipe for disaster.

The DGCA’s powerbank safety rules

This is not the first time something like this has happened on an aircraft. This is why the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rules about carrying power banks. Here’s what’s allowed:

Power banks can only go in your hand luggage.

Do not stash them in the overhead bins.

Charging your smartphone or anything else with a power bank during the flight is absolutely prohibited.

Why are DGCA rules so strict for power banks?

There is a reason for these rules – if a battery catches fire in an overhead compartment, smoke and heat can go unnoticed until it’s too late. Keeping power banks in your carry-on means the crew and passengers can deal with a problem right away.

How to stay safe with power banks on flights?

If you are flying with a power bank, then you need to follow these simple steps:

Always pack it in your cabin bag, never in checked luggage or overhead storage.

Do not try to charge your devices with it while you are in the air.

If it overheats or starts smoking, let the cabin crew know immediately.

Make sure the terminals do not touch anything metal to avoid short circuits.

Flight crews are also supposed to remind everyone about these rules before takeoff and during the journey.

Battery fires on flights are not just accidents anymore. As more people are travelling with electronic devices, these incidents are popping up more often. That is why authorities keep pushing passengers to stick to the safety guidelines—to keep flights safe and everyone on board out of harm’s way.